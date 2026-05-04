After Delhi judge’s death, case of abetment against his wife

Aman Kumar Sharma was the Full-Time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at the Karkardooma court.

A case has been registered against the wife of judge Aman Kumar Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide on Saturday afternoon, senior police officers said. The judge was found hanging in the bathroom of his Green Park home.

A case of abetment of suicide under Section 108, and of criminal conspiracy under Section 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), has been registered at the Safdurjung Enclave police station, police said. The wife is also a judge, they said.

“On the complaint of [the] father of [the] deceased judicial officer, a case under Sections of 108/61(2) BNS has been registered at Safdarjung Enclave and investigation taken up,” Delhi Police said in a statement.