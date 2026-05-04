After Delhi judge’s death, case of abetment against his wife

A case has been registered against the wife of judge Aman Kumar Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide on Saturday afternoon, senior police officers said. The judge was found hanging in the bathroom of his Green Park home.
A case of abetment of suicide under Section 108, and of criminal conspiracy under Section 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), has been registered at the Safdurjung Enclave police station, police said. The wife is also a judge, they said.
“On the complaint of [the] father of [the] deceased judicial officer, a case under Sections of 108/61(2) BNS has been registered at Safdarjung Enclave and investigation taken up,” Delhi Police said in a statement.
The father-in-law of Sharma’s sister told reporters on Saturday that Sharma had called his father in Alwar on Friday night at about 10 pm to say that it was difficult for him to continue living.
When Sharma’s father came to Delhi later that night, the judge had allegedly told him that he had been having problems with his wife for more than two months.
A PCR call was received at Safdarjung Enclave police station at 1.45 pm on Saturday. The judicial services officer was found dead at his residence. He was suspected to have died by hanging.
Police said they entered the house by breaking down the door. The PCR call was made by Shivam, a resident of Defence Colony, who is Sharma’s brother-in-law,” an officer said.
“No foul play has been established so far. However, all angles are being examined as part of inquest proceedings,” a senior officer said.
Statements of all people concerned are being recorded and further investigation is underway, the police said.
Sharma was the Full-Time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at the Karkardooma court. As per the North East District Legal Service Authority website, he joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021 after he completed his BA LLB from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, in 2018.
He is survived by two children, one of whom is less than nine months old, and his wife.