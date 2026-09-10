After CJI invitation row, NLSIU Bengaluru to hold convocation on October 17

A section of graduating students and NLSIU alumni had opposed invitations extended to CJI Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra to the university’s convocation.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 02:03 PM IST
NLSIU convocation 2026 dateThe National Law School of India University (NLSIU) said the new date was approved by its Executive Council and General Council at meetings chaired by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. (File Photo)
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The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has fixed October 17 as the new date for its 34th annual convocation, weeks after cancelling the ceremony previously scheduled for September 12.

In a communication sent to the graduating students, the university said the new date was approved by its Executive Council and General Council at meetings chaired by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who is the chancellor of the university.

The university will circulate a form seeking students’ preference on whether to receive their degrees in person or in absentia. Those choosing the in-absentia option will be able to collect their certificates after October 17. Details of the collection process will be shared in a separate notification.

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A section of graduating students and NLSIU alumni had opposed invitations extended to CJI Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra for the university’s September 12 convocation ceremony. Days later, on August 27, the university cancelled its convocation, citing “unavoidable circumstances”, and said the degrees would instead be conferred in absentia.

Also Read | ‘Dialogue between me, students. Why interfere?’: Chief Justice on Bar move

Earlier, students of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, had objected to the proposed presence of the CJI at their convocation following remarks he made on the NEET paper leak protests and the police response to them.

BCI Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra subsequently asked the state bar councils not to enrol the graduating batch. As the directive was challenged before the Supreme Court, the BCI withdrew it hours later.

Last month, around 165 graduating students, 409 current students, and 128 alumni of NLSIU signed an open letter condemning the BCI’s action against NALSAR students. “We stand in unconditional solidarity with our fellow students at NALSAR who have shown exemplary courage and moral conviction in speaking truth to power,” the letter said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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