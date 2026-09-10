After CJI invitation row, NLSIU Bengaluru to hold convocation on October 17

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) said the new date was approved by its Executive Council and General Council at meetings chaired by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. (File Photo)

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has fixed October 17 as the new date for its 34th annual convocation, weeks after cancelling the ceremony previously scheduled for September 12.

In a communication sent to the graduating students, the university said the new date was approved by its Executive Council and General Council at meetings chaired by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who is the chancellor of the university.

The university will circulate a form seeking students’ preference on whether to receive their degrees in person or in absentia. Those choosing the in-absentia option will be able to collect their certificates after October 17. Details of the collection process will be shared in a separate notification.