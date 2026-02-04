‘Affront to womanhood’: Why Chhattisgarh High Court refused to overturn man’s rape conviction

Chhattisgarh High Court observed that such an act amounts to a ‘brutal invasion’ of the fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21. (Image generated using AI)

While dismissing a man’s plea against his rape conviction, the Chhattisgarh High Court recently observed that the offence of rape is one of the gravest offences against a woman and an affront to womanhood itself.

Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas made the observation while upholding the man’s conviction and sentence for offences under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (causing hurt), and 342 (wrongful confinement).

“Rape is one of the gravest and most heinous offences against a woman. It is an affront to womanhood itself, striking at the core of her dignity, modesty, and honour. The offence inflicts deep and lasting trauma, shattering her sense of self, autonomy, and confidence,” the court observed.