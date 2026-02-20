Affront to environmental integrity: Karnataka High Court rules sewage discharge into lakes is ‘criminal’ act

Karnataka High Court noted that the discharge of untreated sewage into lakes or water bodies is not merely a statutory violation but constitutes an affront to environmental integrity. (Image generated using AI)

Observing that pollution of public water and vitiation of the environment constitute criminal wrongs, the Karnataka High Court recently directed the police authorities to conduct further investigation to identify the persons of the panchayat, who had granted permission to construct a drain to empty the sewage into the Rajakaluve (storm water drain).

Justice Suraj Govindaraj dismissed the plea filed by office bearers of a resident welfare association seeking quashing of criminal proceedings registered against them over construction of a drain causing discharge of untreated sewage from the layout directly into the Rajakaluve, which is connected to a government lake.

“The Indian Penal Code, through Sections 277 and 278, reflects a long-standing legislative recognition that pollution of public water and vitiation of the environment constitute criminal wrongs, warranting penal consequences,” the court said in an order dated February 9.