Affront to environmental integrity: Karnataka High Court rules sewage discharge into lakes is ‘criminal’ act
Karnataka High Court remarked that the discharge of untreated sewage into lakes or water bodies is not merely a statutory violation but constitutes an affront to public health and environmental integrity.
Observing that pollution of public water and vitiation of the environment constitute criminal wrongs, the Karnataka High Court recently directed the police authorities to conduct further investigation to identify the persons of the panchayat, who had granted permission to construct a drain to empty the sewage into the Rajakaluve (storm water drain).
Justice Suraj Govindaraj dismissed the plea filed by office bearers of a resident welfare association seeking quashing of criminal proceedings registered against them over construction of a drain causing discharge of untreated sewage from the layout directly into the Rajakaluve, which is connected to a government lake.
“The Indian Penal Code, through Sections 277 and 278, reflects a long-standing legislative recognition that pollution of public water and vitiation of the environment constitute criminal wrongs, warranting penal consequences,” the court said in an order dated February 9.
The court noted that the lakes of Bengaluru are the ecological lifeline of the city and apart from their environmental significance, they play a crucial role in groundwater recharge, public health, and ecological balance.
“The discharge of untreated sewage into lakes or water bodies is not merely a statutory violation but constitutes an affront to public health, environmental integrity, and intergenerational equity,” the order read.
Karnataka HC Links Water Body Protection to Right to Life
Constitutional Foundation
Article 21
Public water bodies held in trust for present and future generations under fundamental right to life
Criminal Liability Framework
IPC 277
Fouling water of public spring or reservoir
IPC 278
Making atmosphere noxious to health
Court's Key Principles
Public Trust Doctrine: Authorities are fiduciaries of environmental resources
Intergenerational Equity: Water bodies preserved for future generations
No Selective Enforcement: Others' violations cannot legitimize illegal acts
Three-Step Enforcement Directions
1
Site inspection of Rajakaluve and connected lake
2
Identify all sewage discharge points and violators
3
Expand investigation and initiate remedial measures
Express InfoGenIE
What was the case?
Petitioners stated that the welfare association submitted an application to the concerned gram panchayat seeking permission to construct a drainage system, contending that sewage water was stagnating within the layout, not flowing out, and that residents were suffering from health issues and diseases as a consequence thereof.
It was further asserted that the panchayat had earlier prepared and submitted a detailed estimate providing for drainage and that permission in respect thereof had been granted by the panchayat.
A complaint was thereafter submitted to the tahsildar, who forwarded the same to the police and based on the said complaint, the police registered a case.
Another complaint was filed before the tahsildar, pursuant to which a case came to be registered for offences punishable under Sections 277 and 278 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.
Feeling aggrieved by the initiation and continuation of the said proceedings, the petitioners approached the high court.
Additional special public prosecutor submitted that the gram panchayat had no authority in law to grant any permission for the construction of a drainage channel carrying sanitary waste into a Rajakaluve.
It was alleged that, pursuant thereto, the petitioners caused the construction of a drain conveying untreated sewage from the layout directly into the Rajakaluve, which is connected to a government lake.
It was submitted that as a result, untreated sewage was being discharged into a public water body, causing contamination and pollution.
The admitted act of discharge of sewage into a Rajakaluve leading to a government lake is sufficient, at this stage, to attract criminal liability.
The fact that other layouts or persons may also be indulging in similar illegal acts does not, in law, constitute a defence available to the petitioners. Illegality committed by others cannot legitimise or neutralise the illegality admitted by the petitioners.
Dumping of sewage contaminates surface water and groundwater alike and has the potential to cause serious injury to life and health of residents in surrounding areas.
Such acts are not only environmentally destructive but also fall squarely within the mischief sought to be prevented by Sections 277 and 278 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.
The conduct alleged against the petitioners, therefore, cannot be trivialised, condoned, or immunised by reference to permissions granted without authority or by pointing to similar unlawful acts by others.
Environmental degradation of public water bodies is seldom the result of isolated acts, and selective enforcement would undermine both the rule of law and public confidence.
The protection of lakes, tanks, Rajakaluves, and public watercourses is not merely a matter of statutory compliance but forms an integral part of the constitutional and jurisprudential duty of the State and its citizens.
Public water bodies constitute shared natural resources, held in trust for present and future generations, and their preservation is fundamental to the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.
public authorities and elected representatives are fiduciaries of environmental resources. Any purported permission granted beyond statutory competence, or in circumstances tainted by conflict of interest, is void ab initio and incapable of conferring legal protection.
Environmental governance demands adherence not only to statutory limits but also to the principles of public trust, accountability, and transparency.
Environmental justice cannot be selective. Where material discloses systemic pollution involving multiple actors, the answer lies not in terminating proceedings against one offender, but in expanding the scope of investigation and accountability.
The protection of the environment is a binding legal obligation owed to society at large, and enforcement must be comprehensive, uniform, and effective.
