Alleging affair if wife talks to men is cruelty, ‘gender stereotype’: Jharkhand High Court

Accusing one’s wife of having an extramarital relationship just because she spoke to another man amounted to cruelty towards her, the Jharkhand High Court has held, while referring to such allegations as “typical gender-based stereotypes”. The court upheld a trial court’s decision to reject a husband’s divorce plea, finding that he had failed to prove cruelty or desertion by his wife.

Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Manoj Prasad were hearing a plea filed by the man seeking divorce from his wife on grounds of cruelty and desertion.

“The husband’s allegations begin with an assertion that his wife had an extramarital relationship, including statements that she used to talk to an unknown male over the husband’s own mobile phone. To our considered view, such allegations are typical gender-based stereotypes, where, if a woman talks to a man, even if he is a friend, charges of adultery or of an extramarital relationship are levelled. We are, therefore, of the considered view that such allegations amount to cruelty towards the wife,” the November 3 order read.