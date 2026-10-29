Advocate couple miss connecting flight after 45-minute delay, airline to pay Rs 47,000

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A 45-minute delay in their flight from San Francisco caused a couple to miss their connecting flight from New Delhi to Vijayawada in 2022. The Vijayawada district consumer commission has now directed the airline to pay them Rs 47,682. The couple had alleged that no satisfactory arrangements were made for their onward journey, food or accommodation.
President Chiranjeevi Nelapudi and member A Venkata Ramana observed that the failure to provide proper assistance amounts to deficiency in service and held the complainants entitled to compensation for the mental agony and inconvenience.
“The responsibility of an airline does not end merely with issuing tickets; it also includes treating passengers with dignity and providing reasonable assistance when difficulties arise due to flight delays and missed connections. Mahatma Gandhi’s well-known principle that the customer is important and deserves due respect reflects the importance of customer service,” the order read.
The couple, both advocates, had booked their return journey from San Francisco to New Delhi on June 29, 2022, followed by a connecting flight from New Delhi to Vijayawada on June 30. However, the San Francisco flight was allegedly delayed by approximately 45 minutes. According to the complainants, after landing in New Delhi, they had to complete customs clearance, immigration and other formalities before reaching the domestic terminal, by which time their connecting flight had departed.
The couple said that they had approached the airline’s station manager and explained their difficulty, but no satisfactory alternative travel arrangements were made. They also alleged that they were not provided with food or accommodation while waiting for their onward journey. The couple subsequently purchased fresh tickets to travel to Vijayawada.
Alleging deficiency in service, the couple moved consumer commission seeking compensation. The airline did not appear before the commission therefore the matter proceeded against the airline on the basis of the evidence available on record.
The commission said that the complainants were entitled to expect reasonable assistance and appropriate alternative arrangements from the airline after they missed their connecting flight. It observed that the failure to provide such assistance resulted in additional expenditure, inconvenience and hardship to the complainants.
It further noted that the airline’s staff ought to have arranged alternative flight tickets for the couple, adding that if tickets were unavailable on another flight, they should have been provided suitable accommodation and food until they could continue their journey.
“The conduct of the concerned staff, as established by the evidence in this case, falls short of the standard of service reasonably expected from a reputed airline,” the order read.
The commission thus directed the airline to reimburse Rs 22,682 towards the couple’s additional expenses, pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental agony and inconvenience, and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs.
Airlines must provide reasonable assistance, including alternative travel arrangements, food and accommodation where necessary, to passengers who miss connecting flights due to delays. Failure to do so may amount to deficiency in service.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh helpline: 0866-2551431) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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