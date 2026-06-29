Advocate’s bank account frozen over cyber fraud complaint, court allows partial use

The petitioner’s counsel argued that his bank account was frozen without any notice or information, which has caused immense prejudice to him. (AI-generated image)

Balancing the need to investigate cyber fraud cases while protecting innocent account holders, the Gauhati High Court has allowed partial operation of an advocate’s ICICI Bank account that had been frozen over a cyber crime complaint, provided that he follows imposed conditions, including keeping Rs 25,000 in lien or unavailable for withdrawal.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi observed that it was not yet determined at this stage whether the petitioner had any involvement in the alleged cybercrime, and it required further investigation.

“After giving an anxious thought to the rival contentions, this Court is of the opinion that the equities would be balanced and the interest of justice would be served if a direction is given to allow the petitioner to operate the aforesaid savings bank account with certain conditions. This Court is also of the view that in a given case, a balance is required to be struck between the interest of the investigation on cyber fraud, which is creating a menace and the interest of a bona fide and innocent account holder,” the June 26 order said.