Advocate absent after ‘shock due to loss’ in bar association election, notes MP High Court

In a rare occurrence, the Madhya High Court officially recorded an advocate’s absence during a hearing as “shock” suffered following a defeat in the recently held bar association elections. The Madhya Pradesh Bar Election Association (2026–28) election results were declared on August 18, after polling concluded on August 17.

The August 19 order passed by a bench of Justices Vivek Agrawal and Avanindra Kumar Singh read, “It appears that under shock due to loss in election to the High Court Bar Association, arguing counsel is not available today.”

The court noted that the advocates requested that the matter be listed for today, August 20. At the previous hearing in this matter, the advocate prayed before the court that the case be listed after August 17 as he is contesting the Bar Association election.