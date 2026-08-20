Advocate absent after ‘shock due to loss’ in bar association election, notes MP High Court

In an unusual development, the Madhya High Court recorded the absence of the arguing counsel in a case, recording the shock suffered loss in bar election as the reason.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
2 min readNew DelhiAug 20, 2026 12:50 PM IST
bar association election madhya pradesh high court advocateThe Madhya Pradesh Bar Election Association election results were declared on August 18, following polling on August 17. (AI-generated Image)
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In a rare occurrence, the Madhya High Court officially recorded an advocate’s absence during a hearing as “shock” suffered following a defeat in the recently held bar association elections. The Madhya Pradesh Bar Election Association (2026–28) election results were declared on August 18, after polling concluded on August 17.

The August 19 order passed by a bench of Justices Vivek Agrawal and Avanindra Kumar Singh read, “It appears that under shock due to loss in election to the High Court Bar Association, arguing counsel is not available today.”

The court noted that the advocates requested that the matter be listed for today, August 20. At the previous hearing in this matter, the advocate prayed before the court that the case be listed after August 17 as he is contesting the Bar Association election.

The bench was dealing with a plea that challenged an administrative order that permanently withheld a retired government employee’s pension following a criminal conviction by a sessions court on September 16, 2022. The petitioner argued that the state permanently stopped the pension without granting an opportunity to be heard, violating the principles of natural justice. On the previous hearing, the court stayed the operation of the pension-withholding order and is determining whether the state’s action complies with pension rules and constitutional procedural fairness.

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Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
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Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express (Digital), where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

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