Why 13-year-old’s adoption plea was nearly ruined by delays—and how Calcutta High Court saved it

The trial court dismissed the application because, due to procedural delay, the child had turned 15 and was ineligible to be adopted, the court said. (Image is generated using AI)

Calcutta High Court news: Holding that the child’s interest is paramount, the Calcutta High Court set aside the trial court’s rejection of an adoption plea based on procedural delay, ruling that an application remains maintainable if the child was below 15 at the time of filing.

Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) was hearing a man’s plea challenging the trial court’s order rejecting his adoption application due to the court’s procedural lapse, which led to the elapsed requisite time, making the child’s age ineligible for adoption.

“The fundamental principles to govern adoptions of children are based on the child’s best interest, whose welfare shall be of primary interest, ” the order noted on March 23.