Adopted baby or ‘bought’ for Rs 8 lakh? Court denies custody to man accused of trafficking

The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a man’s plea seeking an infant's custody after it emerged that he was an accused in the case pertaining to trafficking the child.

Written by: Somya Panwar
4 min readNew DelhiSep 3, 2026 08:30 AM IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court, infant custody case, child custody, adoption case, adopted child, Rs 8 lakh baby, child trafficking case, newborn baby trafficking, infant bought for Rs 8 lakh, adoption deed, habeas corpus child custody, child custody dispute, Punjab Haryana High Court child custody, child trafficking FIR, Specialized Adoption Agency, Child Welfare Committee, Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi, infant adoption case, adopted son custody, child trafficking case IndiaThe man alleged that he was illegally deprived of the infant's custody without any proper inquiry or verification. (AI-generated image)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has refused to hand over an infant to a man who claimed to have adopted it after the police alleged that he had bought the child for Rs 8 lakh and was an accused in the trafficking case. It dismissed the man’s habeas corpus petition seeking the infant’s custody.

Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi observed that handing over the child to his “alleged trafficker” would be a grave injustice. “Whether the adoption deed is valid or not is not for this court to examine. However, there is no doubt whatsoever that the petitioner himself is an accused in FIR…which pertains to child trafficking. It would be a travesty of justice in case the child is ordered to be handed over to his alleged trafficker,” the August 25 order said.

The order clarified that the court did not dispute the legal proposition that a habeas corpus plea can be filed to seek the custody of a child even if the adoption was not carried out through a legally valid deed. The plea requires a person to be brought before a judge so the court can decide if they are being held legally.

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Trafficking allegation

According to the facts of the case, the couple had obtained custody of the infant in December 2025 after the biological parents allegedly gave the child to them through a notarised adoption deed. A birth certificate was issued in January 2026, which showed them as the baby’s parents.

The police registered an FIR on April 1, alleging an organised racket involving the trafficking and illegal sale of newborn babies. During the investigation, the police alleged that the man had purchased the infant for Rs 8 lakh from another accused.

Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi Punjab and Haryana High Court child custody Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi dismissed the habeas corpus petition in the child-custody matter.

On May 4, the man joined the investigation, and the child was taken into protective custody. The Child Welfare Committee directed that the infant be kept at the Specialised Adoption Agency. Appearing for the accused, advocate Sharanjeet Singh Bajwa argued that the couple had adopted the infant from his biological parents and had been raising him as their own son, and shared a deep emotional bond with the baby.

The counsel argued that the authorities took the child away without following the due procedure, and sought custody of the infant, relying on judgments of the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court on restoring children to adoptive parents.

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Deputy Advocate General Diya Sodhi, appearing for the state, opposed the plea, saying that the child was recovered during an investigation and is alleged to have been purchased for Rs 8 lakh by the man, who himself was an accused in the FIR. 

It was argued that the infant was treated as a child in need of care and protection, and that the welfare, safety and lawful protection of the child were paramount considerations due to which the baby was kept in a Specialised Adoption Agency.

The court noted that the man was an accused in the child-trafficking FIR, with allegations that he had purchased the infant for Rs 8 lakh from another accused. However, the judge clarified that the court was not commenting on whether the allegations were genuine, leaving that for the trial court to determine.

The court held that, given the allegations against the man, there was no merit in handing the child over to him, and dismissed his petition.

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Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar
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Somya Panwar is a legal journalist at The Indian Express (Digital), where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights. She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life. Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach. Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More

 

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