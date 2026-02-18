Actress Prathyusha’s death: SC acquits partner, who survived 2002 suicide pact, of murder charges; upholds abetment conviction
On the suicide pact, the judgment notes that “each party’s resolve is strengthened due to the participation of the other”. Top court also dismisses appeals filed by deceased's mother, alleging murder and rape, as being “devoid of legal or factual foundation”
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the appeals in the 2002 case of the death of actress Prathyusha — bringing finality to sensationalised legal battles following a suicide pact between the actress and her partner, who was subsequently accused of murder.
A division bench, comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan, upheld the conviction of Gudipalli Siddhartha Reddy for abetment of suicide while acquitting him of murder.
The case dates back to February 23, 2002, when the 20-year-old actress and Reddy, then an engineering student, consumed a pesticide in an apparent suicide pact following opposition from their parents to the prospects of their marriage. While Reddy survived, Prathyusha succumbed to cardiac arrest the following morning during treatment at a Hyderabad hospital.
The investigation was initially mired in controversy following a postmortem report by Dr B Muni Swamy, who claimed the actress had been strangulated and gang-raped. The claims, made public via a television interview before official forensic results were received, sparked massive public outcry and led to a CBI investigation.
However, the top court noted that a “wealth of ocular and medical evidence” proved death by poisoning rather than homicidal violence.
Expert committees from AIIMS and state authorities confirmed that the external injuries cited by Dr Swamy were actually therapeutic artefacts—marks left by medical procedures like catheters and DC shocks used by doctors to save her life. The court sternly criticised Dr Swamy’s conduct as “unprofessional” and “irresponsible,” stating his actions “eroded trust” and “distorted public perception”.
Addressing the legal nature of a suicide pact, the bench ruled that the surviving partner remains legally culpable. The court held that a reciprocal commitment to die provides the “necessary impetus” for the act, thereby constituting abetment under Section 107 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “Each party’s resolve… is reinforced and strengthened due to the participation of the other,” the judgment noted.
Rejecting Reddy’s defence of “accidental consumption” of the pesticide, the court directed him to surrender within four weeks to serve a two-year sentence. The appeals filed by Prathyusha’s mother, Sarojini Devi, alleging murder and rape were also dismissed as being “devoid of legal or factual foundation”.
Rahul V Pisharody is Assistant Editor with the Indian Express Online and has been reporting for IE on various news developments from Telangana since 2019. He is currently reporting on legal matters from the Telangana High Court.
Rahul started his career as a journalist in 2011 with The New Indian Express and worked in different roles at the Hyderabad bureau for over 8 years. As Deputy Metro Editor, he was in charge of the Hyderabad bureau of the newspaper and coordinated with the team of city reporters, district correspondents, other centres and internet desk for over three years.
A native of Palakkad in Kerala, Rahul has a Master's degree in Communication (Print and New Media) from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. ... Read More