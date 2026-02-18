Actress Prathyusha’s death: SC acquits partner, who survived 2002 suicide pact, of murder charges; upholds abetment conviction

Rejecting Reddy’s defence of “accidental consumption” of the pesticide, the court directed him to surrender within four weeks to serve a two-year sentence.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the appeals in the 2002 case of the death of actress Prathyusha — bringing finality to sensationalised legal battles following a suicide pact between the actress and her partner, who was subsequently accused of murder.

A division bench, comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan, upheld the conviction of Gudipalli Siddhartha Reddy for abetment of suicide while acquitting him of murder.

The case dates back to February 23, 2002, when the 20-year-old actress and Reddy, then an engineering student, consumed a pesticide in an apparent suicide pact following opposition from their parents to the prospects of their marriage. While Reddy survived, Prathyusha succumbed to cardiac arrest the following morning during treatment at a Hyderabad hospital.