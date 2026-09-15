‘Hope he is not acting here’: Supreme Court breather for Rajpal Yadav in cheque bounce cases

The Supreme Court granted the actor a "last opportunity" to deposit Rs 2 crore toward clearing his dues and extended his interim protection until October 5.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
2 min readNew DelhiSep 15, 2026 06:11 PM IST
The Delhi High Court has sentenced actor Rajpal Yadav to 3 months in jail following a cheque bounce case. (File photo)The Delhi High Court had sentenced Rajpal Yadav to three months in jail (File photo)
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The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s request for a “last opportunity” to deposit Rs 2 crore with its registry as part payment toward clearing dues owed to a production house.

A three-judge bench, presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, also extended Yadav’s interim protection from surrendering until October 5 in connection with cheque bounce cases in which the Delhi High Court sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment. The Supreme Court had previously granted Yadav exemption from surrendering on the condition that he deposit Rs 5 crore with its registry.

CJI Kant remarked that the actor’s past conduct in the matter failed to inspire confidence. “The thing is, he is an actor. He is perfect in doing drama and acting in Bollywood. We hope he is not acting here also.”

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During the hearing, Senior Advocate P S Patwalia, appearing for Yadav alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, informed the bench that the actor had been unable to raise the requisite funds. He urged the court to grant two more weeks as a final chance.

The senior counsel stated that Yadav plans to dispose of some immovable properties belonging to his mother to raise the money. He promised the actor would deposit at least Rs 2 crore of the outstanding dues in court by then and present a concrete proposal to settle the remaining amount.

“Kindly grant him some breathing time,” Patwalia argued, pointing to earlier instalments Yadav had paid. He noted that the complainants ultimately want to see the “colour of money” and assured the bench that he would not defend the actor if he fails to honour his commitment within two weeks.

Yadav also appeared before the bench via video conferencing.

The bench allowed the request and fixed the matter for hearing next on October 5.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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