‘Hope he is not acting here’: Supreme Court breather for Rajpal Yadav in cheque bounce cases

The Delhi High Court had sentenced Rajpal Yadav to three months in jail (File photo)

The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s request for a “last opportunity” to deposit Rs 2 crore with its registry as part payment toward clearing dues owed to a production house.

A three-judge bench, presided over by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, also extended Yadav’s interim protection from surrendering until October 5 in connection with cheque bounce cases in which the Delhi High Court sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment. The Supreme Court had previously granted Yadav exemption from surrendering on the condition that he deposit Rs 5 crore with its registry.

CJI Kant remarked that the actor’s past conduct in the matter failed to inspire confidence. “The thing is, he is an actor. He is perfect in doing drama and acting in Bollywood. We hope he is not acting here also.”