Delhi High Court refuses urgent hearings for Jantar Mantar protest, ‘detention’ plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to urgently list two petitions related to the protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, including one challenging the police’s refusal to allow a protest at Jantar Mantar and another by a civil rights activist who said he had been warned of possible detention and house arrest.

One petition was filed by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib, challenging the Delhi Police’s refusal to grant the organisation permission to protest at Jantar Mantar. The other was filed by Nadeem Khan, president of civil rights advocacy group Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), who said he was orally informed by police late Thursday night that he was likely to be detained on Friday and kept under house arrest until October 10.

The development comes amid allegations of en masse detentions of potential participants in the October 10 protests against the SIR process and seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

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Both pleas were mentioned before the bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre on Friday, requesting that they be heard today.

‘Repeated detentions’, claims Nadeem

Advocate Shahrukh Alam, representing Nadeem, requested urgent listing of the petition for today, clarifying that he “is not even planning to participate in the protest”.

“He has been informed that he is likely to be detained today and he will be under house arrest until October 10. We are seeking protection (from the court) against the arbitrariness,” Alam urged.

Alam further added that Nadeem has a flight to Kolkata, where he is travelling for personal reasons, later today, and the likelihood of detention stops him from travelling.

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ACJ Sambre, however, said, “Who has stopped you from travelling today?”

Even as Alam responded that there is no formal written order but only an oral intimation from the police, the court refused to prioritise the plea and list it.

“There is no written communication that you should not travel, there is no written communication about house arrest. Based on a call, you’re saying we should pass an order. We will take it up on Monday,” ACJ Sambre said.

Alam also pointed out that similar incidents had occurred with Nadeem before, and argued that listing the matter on Monday could render the plea infructuous.

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Nadeem, in his plea, stated that at 9.30 am on September 29, officers of Shaheen Bagh police station had confined him at the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind office in Abul Fazal Enclave until about 5.30 pm, after the protest that day had concluded.

“He was not arrested, was given no grounds, notice or reasons, and was not produced before any Magistrate; the officers did not even disclose their names. The Association publicly confirmed that the detention was intended to keep him away from the protest,” the plea states, noting that such detention was “without any authority”.

On October 2, “at 7.58 am, PS Shaheen Bagh again called (Nadeem) in connection with another peaceful protest against the SIR at Jantar Mantar. (Nadeem) was not involved in this protest, and was in fact on his way to attend to his sick mother. Yet he was constantly surveilled and received calls from the local police station who wished to check his exact whereabouts,” the plea stated.

Again, on October 5, and in light of another protest call at Jantar Mantar, Nadeem reportedly “received another call from Inspector Ganesh of PS Shaheen Bagh”, asking about his whereabouts, “which raises apprehension that (Nadeem) might have been detained again by the police if he was present in Delhi and wanted to go for the peaceful protests,” his plea states.

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Nadeem has sought that his confinement and detention on September 29 be declared as “illegal, without authority of law, and in violation of (Khan’s)fundamental rights”.

He also sought the court’s direction to the police commissioner to conduct a “time-bound inquiry, by an officer not below the rank of Joint Commissioner of Police and not connected with the Southeast District or New Delhi District”, into his confinement.

‘Applied for permission, not granted’: IYC chief

In Chib’s case, senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose sought that the matter be urgently listed today, Acting Chief Justice Sambre refused the request, instead saying the matter will be listed on Monday for hearing.

On Thursday, the plea was mentioned before the bench of Acting Chief Justice Sambre. The court had said it will be listed by Friday and in case it is not done, the matter can be mentioned before ACJ Sambre again.

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Chib, in his plea, had submitted that the IYC on September 25 had applied for permission to peacefully protest at Jantar Mantar between October 1 and 25 from 10 am to 12 pm and with an anticipated participation of approximately 100-150 persons.

On October 1, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) issued a communication rejecting IYC’s proposal and denying them permission to protest, citing “law and order situation in New Delhi district”, and “traffic considerations”.

Police had also reasoned that protest guidelines for Jantar Mantar and Central Vista area “does not permit an organiser to hold a dharna/demonstration for more than one continuous day” and relied on “various inputs through reliable sources regarding open calls being given by various organisations for mass gatherings/protests in New Delhi district”.