Actions by companies named as accused or beneficiaries were legitimate, says court

The court said that the policy could not have favoured the company since its own revenue could not have matched the threshold of the policy requirement. (Photo generated using AI)

In discharging former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and 22 others in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, a Delhi trial court said on Friday that private companies lawfully earning profits or securing commercial advantages within a policy framework cannot be criminalised unless the material discloses clear elements of fraud, bribery, or statutory breach.

The court concluded that the actions by companies named as accused or “beneficiaries” in the case were either legitimate commercial transactions or permitted under the regulatory framework.

The two key allegations made by the prosecution were that the company M/S Indospirits was structured to represent the “South Group” and used as a vehicle to recoup “upfront money”.