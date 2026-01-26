‘Act of God’ shield stands diluted once human negligence intervenes: Uttarakhand High Court upholds compensation award

Uttarakhand High Court dismissed the appeal filed by the transport corporation and held the claimants entitled to receive the compensation. (Image generated using AI)

The Uttarakhand High Court has upheld compensation awarded to the sons of a couple who passed away due to a landslide after a bus fell into a gorge, rejecting the transport corporation’s defence that the incident was an “Act of God”.

Justice Pankaj Purohit dismissed the appeal filed by the transport corporation and held the claimants entitled to receive a total compensation of Rs 31.4 lakh awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT).

Justice Purohit observed that the tribunal findings were well-reasoned.

While terming the act of god defence used by the corporation as “misconceived”, the court held, “Once human negligence intervenes, the shield of ‘Act of God’ stands diluted and becomes unavailable.”