‘Act of God’ shield stands diluted once human negligence intervenes: Uttarakhand High Court upholds compensation award
Landslide Accident Victim Compensation Case: Uttarakhand High Court dismissed the appeal filed by the transport corporation and held the claimants entitled to receive the compensation awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT).
Written by Ashish Shaji
New Delhi | Updated: January 26, 2026 05:27 PM IST
The Uttarakhand High Court has upheld compensation awarded to the sons of a couple who passed away due to a landslide after a bus fell into a gorge, rejecting the transport corporation’s defence that the incident was an “Act of God”.
Justice Pankaj Purohit dismissed the appeal filed by the transport corporation and held the claimants entitled to receive a total compensation of Rs 31.4 lakh awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT).
Justice Purohit observed that the tribunal findings were well-reasoned.
While terming the act of god defence used by the corporation as “misconceived”, the court held, “Once human negligence intervenes, the shield of ‘Act of God’ stands diluted and becomes unavailable.”
Background
The couple was travelling in a bus from Delhi to Gangolihat.
When the bus reached near village Dhaulchina, Kasar Bend, District Almora, a tree had fallen on the road, due to which, it was stopped by the driver.
It was submitted that the driver, conductor and some passengers got down from the bus to remove a tree.
Suddenly a landslide occurred, causing the bus to be pushed and dragged off the road.
As a result, the bus fell down the slope along with passengers inside it, causing fatal injuries to the couple, who passed away instantly.
The tribunal rejected the contention that accident did not arise out of the use of motor vehicle.
It held that the bus was actively involved in the sequence of events and that the accident occurred when the bus was stationed at a vulnerable spot on a hilly road, despite adverse weather conditions.
The tribunal awarded Rs 26.90 lakh and Rs 4.55 lakh respectively to the sons of the husband and wife.
Tribunal has rightly held that driver failed to exercise the degree of care expected of a person operating a public transport vehicle on such a terrain.
Prudence demanded that bus be halted at a reasonably safe distance from the obstruction, keeping in mind the foreseeable risk of further falling trees or landslides.
The decision to stop the bus in close proximity to the danger zone materially exposed the passengers to risk and directly contributed to the fatal outcome.
The accident, therefore, cannot be characterised as an inevitable consequence of natural forces alone.
The plea raised on behalf of the transport corporation that the incident was an “Act of God” is wholly misconceived.
The contention that the accident did not arise out of the “use of the motor vehicle” is legally untenable.
The awards represent just compensation having due regard to the facts of the case, evidence on record and settled principles governing assessment of compensation under the Act.
The findings of Tribunal on negligence, applicability of the Act, rejection of the plea of ‘Act of God’, and computation of compensation, are well-reasoned, based on proper appreciation of evidence, and fully consistent with settled legal principles.
