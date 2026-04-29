Acquitted in 26/11 case, Fahim Ansari wanted police clearance to drive an auto. Bombay High Court rejected his plea

A calligrapher, Fahim Ansari (left) was accused of having drawn the maps that aided the 26/11 terrorists. He was acquitted of the charges. (File Photo)

Citing a “question of security”, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea by Fahim Arshad Mohammad Yusuf Ansari, who was acquitted in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, seeking a police clearance certificate (PCC) to enable him to work as an auto-rickshaw driver to earn his livelihood.

Ansari, who was acquitted by a special court in 2010, had told the high court that his PCC application was “arbitrarily” denied, stating that he had alleged links to terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He termed the decision to be discriminatory and taken with prejudice.

However, rejecting his plea, a bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Ranjitsinha R Bhonsale held, “Considering the peculiar facts of the present case and keeping in mind the question of security, we are of the opinion that the authorities have rightly refused the police clearance certificate in respect of the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badge for driving the auto rickshaw commercially to the petitioner. In view thereof, the petition is dismissed.”