Acid attacks are ‘gender-based violence’: Allahabad High Court upholds man’s conviction, reduces life term to 14 years

Allahabad High Court news: Observing that acid attacks are a form of gender-based violence, the Allahabad High Court recently upheld a man’s conviction over carrying out acid attacks that led to the death of two women.

A bench of Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary made the observation while partly allowing the appeal filed by a man, affirming his conviction while modifying the sentence from life imprisonment to a fixed term of 14 years of rigorous imprisonment.

“Acid attacks in India predominantly target women and young girls, with perpetrators almost always men, making it a form of gender-based violence. The Hon’ble Supreme Court has time and again has taken the offence of acid attacks, which are on increase, very seriously,” the court noted on February 12.