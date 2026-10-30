Accused influential, can shift trial to Delhi: CBI in Supreme Court on Twisha death case

The CBI has responded to a plea in the Supreme Court in former actor-model Twisha Sharma’s death case by her father, seeking the transfer of the trial from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi. The central investigation agency has told the top court that her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a former district judge, are influential persons and there is likelihood of them influencing trial proceedings in the case.

In a counter affidavit filed in the top court on Thursday, the CBI stated that “the gravity and seriousness of the present case is reflected from the allegations that after the incident of death of the deceased…Giribala Singh has tried to manage the crime scene and also tried to tamper with the evidence. The accused…has misused her position and there are a series of incidents which clearly reflect her unwarranted interference in the investigation conducted by the State Police.”

It added, “… During the investigation, it has been established that…Giribala Singh called the technician and took the copies of CCTV footage of the relevant period.”

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The agency added that it had also “been established that on 13.05.2026…Giribala Singh called the owner of Xpression Beauty Parlour and asked her about the visit of the deceased on 12.05.2026 and collected the relevant CCTV footage by sending some persons to the beauty parlour.”

“In view of the aforesaid facts and circumstances of the case, it is respectfully prayed that the respondent No.2 and 3 in this case are influential persons of District Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and there is every likelihood that they will influence the trial proceedings and intimidate the witnesses of the case,” the affidavit read.

It urged the court to pass appropriate orders as deemed fit in the interest of justice. The case is currently pending before the court of Xth District and Sessions Judge in Bhopal.

Twisha Sharma was found hanging in her matrimonial house in Bhopal on the night of May 12.

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The accused took her to AIIMS Bhopal, where doctors declared her dead, according to police.

The CBI, which took over the probe, registered a case under relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) and Dowry Prohibition Act against Samarth Singh, who is an advocate and his mother Giribala Singh.

Twisha Sharma married Samarth Singh on December 9, 2025. After she became pregnant in April this year, differences allegedly emerged between her and the accused. She then went back to her parents’ house. She allegedly had an abortion after which she returned to her matrimonial home where the fights continued and ultimately ended in her death.

The CBI affidavit stated that it filed a chargesheet against the duo under section 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), section 108 (abetment of suicide) and section 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS, and added that further investigation is continuing with regard to dowry death and other aspects.