Rs 27 lakh compensation to 9-year-old road accident as court rules permanent disability results in ‘loss of dignity’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has enhanced the compensation awarded to a road accident victim who was only nine years old at the time of the incident, observing that a healthy person turns into an invalid, being deprived of normal companionship and incapable of leading a productive life, makes one suffer loss of dignity.

Justice Sudeepti Sharma was dealing with a plea of an appellant challenging the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) order that awarded Rs 4.96 lakh, which the high court enhanced to Rs 27.1 lakh.

“The very fact that a healthy person turns into an invalid, being deprived of normal companionship and incapable of leading a productive life, makes one suffer loss of dignity,” the court said on May 22.