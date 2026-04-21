‘Abuse of process of law’: Bombay HC rejects PIL seeking recovery of costs for Z-plus security from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

The petitioner, who sought recovery of charges incurred for providing Z-plus VVIP security to the RSS from chief Mohan Bhagwat, 'seems to have rushed to court on basis of a newspaper report', the Bombay High Court noted. (File Photo)

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought recovery of charges allegedly incurred for providing Z-plus VVIP security to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) through its chief Mohan Bhagwat, terming it a “motivated” plea amounting to “abuse of process of law”.

The high court observed that the petitioner had failed to disclose any details about himself, and there was no public interest in the plea.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Anil S Kilor passed an order on a PIL by one Lalan Kishor Singh.

“Except stating that he is a citizen of India, the petitioner does not disclose any details about himself. However, he is concerned about Z+ VVIP security provided to respondent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) through its Sar Sanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat,” the high court noted.