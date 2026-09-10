Supreme Court dismisses gangster Abu Salem’s plea for early release

In September 2017, the TADA court convicted him Gangster Abu Salem was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by gangster Abu Salem, who is undergoing life imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, for premature release.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said it found no infirmity with the April 15, 2026 Bombay High Court order dismissing his prayer.

Salem, who was extradited to India from Portugal on November 11, 2005, and arrested on November 24, 2005, had approached the high court after a special court designated under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) (TADA) Act rejected his plea in December 2024. He had contended that he had already served his 25-year prison term as per the extradition treaty between India and Portugal.