Bombay HC denies emergency parole to Abu Salem as gangster says he can’t pay Rs 17 lakh high security escort fees

The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected a plea by gangster Abu Salem, who was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, seeking emergency parole citing his elder brother’s death. This came after his lawyer argued that he was unable to pay the high security escort charges stipulated by state prison authorities to accompany him.

Salem, who was arrested on November 24, 2005, after he was extradited from Portugal in 2005 and was convicted in the 1993 blasts case in September 2017, is currently lodged at Nashik Central Prison. He was also convicted in Portugal for travelling on a fake passport.

A division bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Shyam C Chandak noted that Salem could be released on parole leave with the condition that he has to “bear the escort charges” as “competent authorities had given him permission to go on parole with high security police escort”. The court also found “no reason to interfere” with the impugned decisions of competent authorities and “no merit” in the plea and dismissed the same.