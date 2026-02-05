The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected a plea by gangster Abu Salem, who was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, seeking emergency parole citing his elder brother’s death. This came after his lawyer argued that he was unable to pay the high security escort charges stipulated by state prison authorities to accompany him.
Salem, who was arrested on November 24, 2005, after he was extradited from Portugal in 2005 and was convicted in the 1993 blasts case in September 2017, is currently lodged at Nashik Central Prison. He was also convicted in Portugal for travelling on a fake passport.
A division bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Shyam C Chandak noted that Salem could be released on parole leave with the condition that he has to “bear the escort charges” as “competent authorities had given him permission to go on parole with high security police escort”. The court also found “no reason to interfere” with the impugned decisions of competent authorities and “no merit” in the plea and dismissed the same.
Earlier, on Tuesday (February 3), advocate Farhana Shah said that Salem was unable to pay escort charges for a four-day parole (as suggested by the court) beyond Rs 1 lakh, while estimated charges were of nearly 17.76 lakh.
The high court had responded that he “cannot bargain” on payment of escort charges. Salem had sought 14-day emergency parole.
The prison authorities had passed a decision in December 2025 that Salem could at most be released on a two-day parole with police escort (charges to be paid by him) to visit Saraimir village in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district, a “communally sensitive” area, to meet his family following the death of his elder brother, Abu Hakim Ansari, in November last year.
On Thursday, Shah informed the bench that Salem would not withdraw the plea and sought order on merits of the matter. She argued that Salem was “not in a position” to pay the “very high” escort charges “due to his financial considerations and so many years in custody”.
Story continues below this ad
Shah also argued that there was no restriction on him to not avail parole being an extradited accused. The lawyer said Salem was “not an international gangster”, was sent earlier to attend other cases, and had never misused any condition laid down by the high court. She also claimed that Salem was not an original conspirator in the blast case
On the other hand, Additional Public Prosecutor Ashish Satpute for the state government submitted that there was no merit in the plea and purpose of attending his brother’s final rites had already passed. Satpute justified the decision by the state authorities, cited the extradition treaty with Portugal, and said that Salem had committed serious offences and there was an apprehension that he would abscond if granted 14-day parole.
Advocate Amit Munde for the prosecuting agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, also opposed Salem’s plea.
After perusing submissions, the court said that it would permit Salem to be released on parole only on a condition of payment of escort charges.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More