‘Absolutely arbitrary’: Delhi High Court slams CBSE for quietly abolishing ‘additional subject’ option for students

The Delhi High Court dismissed CBSE’s plea against allowing private candidates to appear for additional subject exams in the 2025–26 session. (Image generated using AI)

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) plea against the single judge order that permitted private candidates to appear for ‘additional subject’ examinations for the 2025-2026 academic session.

While dealing with a CBSE’s plea against the single judge order, a division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said that the CBSE’s action “jeopardised” students’ educational career.

“By its action impugned in the proceedings of the plea before the single judge, CBSE sought to defeat the valuable rights of the students, causing not only serious prejudice to them, but also jeopardising their educational career,” the court said on February 19.