‘Absolute abuse of power’: Madras High Court quashes order to collect ‘stigmatic’ data from students

The sensitive information sought to be collected is absolutely in violation of privacy, the court said. (Image is generated using AI)

The Madras High Court news: Observing that it is an absolute abuse of power to demoralise the students, who have stigmatic background, the Madras High Court recently quashed the order passed by the Tamil Nadu Education Department gathering sensitive data of students.

A bench of Justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishan was hearing the plea of a man who challenged the constitutionality of an order passed by the education department concerned and urged them to reconsider the criteria for collecting confidential data of the students.

“The privacy is not lost or surrendered merely because the individual is in a public place. Privacy is attached to the person, since it is an essential facet of the dignity of the human being,” the court said on January 5.