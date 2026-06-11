TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee gets interim relief in MLA signature forgery case

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee interim protection from coercive action in the alleged MLA signature forgery case. The court, however, directed Banerjee to appear before the West Bengal Police Crime Investigation Department (CID) on June 11 in the case, news agency PTI reported.
The court’s directions come just two days after the West Bengal CID conducted searches at the TMC’s central party office in Kolkata’s Kalighat and at the office of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Camac Street as part of the investigation.
Banerjee had on Tuesday skipped a third summons issued by the CID, citing pending proceedings before the high court and his absence from the city.
What is the signature forgery case?
The CID is probing allegations that signatures of several TMC MLAs were forged on a letter sent to Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee regarding the appointment of the Leader of Opposition.
The case stems from a complaint filed by rebel TMC MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, who alleged that a resolution purportedly adopted on May 6 was fabricated and that signatures of several legislators on the document were forged.
Following a preliminary inquiry by the Assembly Secretariat, an FIR was registered at Hare Street Police Station and the investigation was subsequently handed over to CID.