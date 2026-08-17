Abhishek Banerjee moves High Court as frozen bank accounts threaten eye treatment abroad

In a separate proceeding, the Calcutta High Court extended the Trinamool MP's protection from arrest in a forgery case.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataAug 17, 2026 04:18 PM IST
TMC split: LS Speaker invites Abhishek Banerjee to present his case on FridayTMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee approached the Calcutta High Court Monday, alleging that his bank accounts have been frozen without any valid reason, just as he prepares to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Banerjee’s counsel mentioned the matter before the bench of Justice Krishna Rao, submitting that the MP needs to travel abroad for eye treatment, a visit already cleared by the Supreme Court. The counsel stated that no clear or official reason was provided for freezing the accounts.

In response to the court’s query regarding ongoing probes, Banerjee’s counsel assured the bench that the MP is fully cooperating with investigating agencies as per judicial directives.

On August 10, the Supreme Court granted Banerjee permission to travel abroad for three weeks for eye treatment, observing: “Every individual has a right to travel abroad and choose their medical treatment.”

Justice Krishna Rao ordered that copies of the petition be served to all opposing parties and scheduled the next hearing for Wednesday.
Interim protection extended

CID probe

In a separate proceeding on Monday, the Calcutta High Court extended Banerjee’s interim protection against coercive action in an ongoing CID investigation regarding alleged signature forgery.

Justice Kaushik Chanda ordered that the protection remain in place until November. While the West Bengal CID is permitted to continue its probe, officers cannot take strict or coercive action against Banerjee without the court’s prior permission.

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During arguments, the court questioned the prosecution’s link to the MP, asking, “Just because he was in the meeting, does that mean he got a fake document prepared?”

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Rajdeep Majumdar submitted that, out of the 70 MLAs who signed a resolution book at a May 6 meeting, five claimed their signatures were forged. The AAG informed the court that initial forensic tests confirmed the five signatures were forged and alleged that Banerjee played a role in the process.

Despite the prosecution’s submissions, the court maintained Banerjee’s interim relief while allowing the investigation to proceed.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

 

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