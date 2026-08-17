Abhishek Banerjee moves High Court as frozen bank accounts threaten eye treatment abroad

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee approached the Calcutta High Court Monday, alleging that his bank accounts have been frozen without any valid reason, just as he prepares to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Banerjee’s counsel mentioned the matter before the bench of Justice Krishna Rao, submitting that the MP needs to travel abroad for eye treatment, a visit already cleared by the Supreme Court. The counsel stated that no clear or official reason was provided for freezing the accounts.

In response to the court’s query regarding ongoing probes, Banerjee’s counsel assured the bench that the MP is fully cooperating with investigating agencies as per judicial directives.