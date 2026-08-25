TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee gets protection from coercive action in 3 cases

The court also said Banerjee can travel abroad for his eye treatment, as per the permission granted by the Supreme Court. (Express File Photo)

The Calcutta High Court Tuesday barred the police from taking coercive action against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in three criminal cases against him until November 30, observing that his custodial interrogation was not needed.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya granted interim protection to Banerjee in connection with three First Information Reports (FIRs) registered at the Bhawanipore, Kalitala Ashuti, and Bishnupur police stations.

Justice Bhattacharyya directed the police to file a progress report on the investigation in these three cases when the matter is taken up for hearing again on November 23.

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The bench also directed the Diamond Harbour MP to cooperate with the investigation and to comply with the police notices.