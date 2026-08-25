TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee gets protection from coercive action in 3 cases

The Calcutta High Court directed the police to file a progress report on the investigation in these three cases against Abhishek Banerjee.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readUpdated: Aug 25, 2026 01:05 PM IST
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The Calcutta High Court Tuesday barred the police from taking coercive action against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in three criminal cases against him until November 30, observing that his custodial interrogation was not needed.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya granted interim protection to Banerjee in connection with three First Information Reports (FIRs) registered at the Bhawanipore, Kalitala Ashuti, and Bishnupur police stations.

Justice Bhattacharyya directed the police to file a progress report on the investigation in these three cases when the matter is taken up for hearing again on November 23.

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Also Read | Abhishek Banerjee moves High Court as frozen bank accounts threaten eye treatment abroad

The bench also directed the Diamond Harbour MP to cooperate with the investigation and to comply with the police notices.

“At least 48 hours’ notice will be given to the petitioner. If the petitioner does not co-operate, concerned state respondents shall get liberty to approach this court with an application to modify this order or vacate this order,” Justice Bhattacharyya said.

Can travel abroad

The court said Banerjee, who is the nephew of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, does not need to file separate petitions for each FIR.

It also said the order does not restrict Banerjee from travelling abroad for his eye treatment, as per the permission granted by the Supreme Court.

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Last week, the same court granted Banerjee interim protection in three other FIRs — two registered at Bishnupur Police Station and one at Rabindranagar Police Station — including cases related to the Sebaashray health camps.

Also Read | ‘Harm by poison’ to ‘culpable homicide’: A Trinamool project unravels

The court has already granted protection to Banerjee in three FIRs and another registered with the Bidhannagar police cyber crime cell.

The court was earlier informed that 16 FIRs have been registered against Banerjee at different police stations.

Banerjee moved the Calcutta High Court to quash the FIRs, claiming they were politically motivated and registered after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

 

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