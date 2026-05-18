TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee moves Calcutta HC seeking quashing of FIR over his poll campaign remarks on Amit Shah

The West Bengal Police registered an FIR against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly making inflammatory statements during the recently concluded assembly elections.

After a case was registered against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee under non-bailable sections for his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an election rally last month, the Parliamentarian filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking quashing of the FIR on Monday.

Senior advocate and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI the matter is likely to come up for hearing later this week before the bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya.

The case was booked following a complaint lodged by one Rajiv Sarkar, who alleged that the TMC national general secretary issued threats to Shah and other BJP leaders.