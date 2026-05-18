TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee moves Calcutta HC seeking quashing of FIR over his poll campaign remarks on Amit Shah

After a case was registered against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee under non-bailable sections for his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an election rally last month, the Parliamentarian filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking quashing of the FIR on Monday.
Senior advocate and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI the matter is likely to come up for hearing later this week before the bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya.
The case was booked following a complaint lodged by one Rajiv Sarkar, who alleged that the TMC national general secretary issued threats to Shah and other BJP leaders.
“He (Abhishek) used strong language, challenging Amit Shah to face the public without central security after the election results, and claimed that the Trinamool Congress would finish the game that he alleged was started by the BJP,” Sarkar said.
“It is not about Abhishek Banerjee. Any political leader who uses such language and threats against another political leader is unacceptable. On May 5, I went to the Baguiati police station with the complaint. They told me to approach the cyber crime branch. Then I lodged a complaint with Bidhannagar Cyber Crime department on May 5. Thereafter, they notified today (Friday) that an FIR has been registered,” Rajiv Sarkar had told The Indian Express over the phone.
Quoting Banerjee’s remarks at a rally in Kolkata on April 7, Sarkar wrote in his complaint, “I will see who comes to save them on May 4. I will see… which godfather from Delhi comes to their rescue.”
Police said the FIR has been registered under BNS sections 196 (promotion of enmity, hatred), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 353(1)(c) ( circulation of false information, rumors to incite hatred), among others. Section 196 of the BNS is a non-bailable offence with imprisonment of three years and a fine.
Banerjee has also been booked under Section 123(2) and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.