Ex-judge Abhay Oka: Collegium and Election Commission appointments not comparable

In an interview with The Indian Express, former Supreme Court Justice Abhay S Oka said the executive is involved at every stage of judicial appointments whereas the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners involves only 3 members.

Written by: Aamir Khan
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 28, 2026 05:26 PM IST
Former Supreme Court judge Abhay S Oka Election Commission of India ECI Collegium Split VerdictThe former top court judge also weighed in on the split verdict of two top court judges on whether the challenge relating to the appointments of the CEC and ECs should go before a larger bench.
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Retired Supreme Court judge Abhay S Oka has said there can’t be any parallel drawn between the Collegium system and the panel appointing the chief election commissioner and election commissioners. The former top court judge also weighed in on the split verdict of two top court judges on whether the challenge relating to the appointments of the CEC and ECs should go before a larger bench.

On September 24, Justice Dipankar Datta declined to refer petitions against the 2023 law on appointment of chief election commissioner and other election commissioners to a larger bench and defended the system of appointing judges and criticised the Centre for “selectively” clearing names recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium. Alongside was Justice S C Sharma, who differed in opinion with Justice Datta.

The split verdict came on petitions challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which provides for their selection by the three-member panel.

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During the oral arguments, the government had drawn a parallel with the Supreme Court Collegium system of appointment of judges.

Referring to the judge’s observations, Justice Oka, in an interview with The Indian Express, said there cannot be any comparison as the entire Collegium procedure was put on the Supreme Court website during the tenure of former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.

“At every stage, executive, as I say, because Governor and Chief Minister of the state have the right to object to the recommendations of the High Court Collegium. Then there is a full-fledged IB inquiry of the candidates. IB is under the control of the central government. Ultimately, when it is placed before the Supreme Court Collegium, what is before the Supreme Court Collegium? The objections of the chief minister and Governor, report of IB, and the views of the central government. Therefore, at that stage also, the executive is very much involved,” he said.

The former judge further noted that, according to the Constitution Bench judgment, once the Collegium recommendation is made, it can be returned for reconsideration and, once reiterated, the government has to sign on the dotted line, which does not happen.

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“That issue is also flagged here that sometimes, out of 10 appointments, two are cleared immediately; others remain pending for months together. There can’t be any comparison at all. In the case of the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners, it consists of only three members. It’s not like the Collegium system where there is consultation at every stage. So, there can’t be any comparison… In fact, the Collegium and the committee to appoint election commissioners… they are not equals. They’re completely different,” Justice Oka added.

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Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
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Aamir Khan is the Head-Legal Project for Indian Express Digital, based in New Delhi. With over 15 years of experience as a journalist bridging journalism and law, he oversees comprehensive legal coverage across all judicial bodies for the website, translating complex court proceedings into clear, impactful public reporting. Expertise Specialised Legal Authority: Aamir holds an LLB, providing him with the formal legal training necessary to analyse constitutional matters, statutes, and judicial precedents with technical accuracy. Experience  Press Trust of India (PTI): Served as News Editor, where he exercised final editorial judgment on legal stories emerging from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts for the nation's primary news wire. Bar and Bench: As Associate Editor, he led the vanguard of long-form legal journalism, conducting exclusive interviews and producing deep-dive investigative series on the most pressing legal issues of the day. Foundational Reporting: His expertise is built on years of "boots-on-the-ground" reporting for The Indian Express (Print) and The Times of India, covering the legal beats in the high-intensity hubs of Mumbai and Delhi. Multidisciplinary Academic Background: LLB PG Diploma in Journalism (New Media). BSc in Life Sciences and Chemistry. ... Read More

 

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