AAP’s Somnath Bharti acquitted in 2014 Khriki midnight raid case

Nine women from African nations had alleged that a mob led by Bharti barged into their residence and assaulted and abused them, making derogatory remarks. (File Photo)

A Delhi court Friday acquitted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and three-time Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti in connection with the midnight raid at South Delhi’s Khirki Extension in January 2014, where women from countries in Africa had been targeted.

“The statements of the victims are deemed to be inadmissible as they did not come to court. Any instance of unlawful assembly could not be proved. The prosecution has failed to prove its case,” said Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal of Rouse Avenue Court orally.

A detailed order in the case is awaited.

Reacting to the verdict while standing outside gate number 6 of Rouse Avenue Court, Bharti said: “There was no raid. Is telling the police to take action illegal? People who want to improve society are targeted.”