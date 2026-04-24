Jailed AAP MLA Pathanmajra says threat to life; HC issues notice to Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday issued notices to the Punjab government seeking its reply by May 6 , on a criminal writ petition filed by AAP’s Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, in jail in connection with a rape case, seeking protection of his life and liberty under Articles 226/227 of the Constitution.

A bench of Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya issued the direction on plea by Pathanmajra, who has alleged a “clear and disturbing pattern of abuse of state machinery through multiple malicious, false and politically motivated criminal cases” registered against him solely because he is a vocal critic of the ruling dispensation, particularly its handling of the last year’s floods that caused massive damage across Punjab.

Pathanmajra, 51, was elected as an MLA in 2022 as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate. He is currently confined in Bathinda district jail. The petition notes that he has not been declared a proclaimed offender in any case.

According to his counsel, Senior Advocate P Ahluwalia and advocate Deepinder Singh Virk l, Pathanmajra publicly criticised the state government on August 31, 2025, for its mismanagement of the flood situation. Within a day, on September 1, 2025, an FIR was registered against him at Julkan police station in Patiala, under Sections 376, 420 and 506 of the IPC (corresponding to Sections 64, 318(4) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). The allegations in this FIR were substantially identical to earlier complaints that had already been inquired into and found to be without merit by a DIG-rank officer who in his report dated November 8, 2024, had categorically stated that no offence was made out.

The petition claims that the timing, nature and multiplicity of the FIRs clearly establish they are not bona fide but part of a calculated witch hunt aimed at silencing the petitioner. Within days, additional cases were registered, including an FIR on September 2, 2025, at Karnal, based on an alleged incident of escape from custody which, the petition states, stands falsified by the statement of the local investigating officer. Another FIR, dated September 5, 2025 was registered under the Mines and Minerals Act but has not even been uploaded on the official Punjab Police website, in violation of the Supreme Court’s directions in Youth Bar Association of India vs. Union of India (2016) 9 SCC 473.

The plea claims undue haste and procedural irregularities by the investigating agency. Pathanmajra claims he was subjected to coercive processes including issuance of arrest warrants, proclamation proceedings and eventual declaration as a proclaimed offender in a mechanical manner, even while his anticipatory bail application was pending. He was arrested just prior to the hearing of his Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court, rendering that petition infructuous.

It further claims that post arrest, the authorities allegedly continued to act arbitrarily: repeated police remands were sought on vague grounds such as investigation at far off locations, despite no actual investigative steps being taken. He has also been transferred between jails without justification and is allegedly being denied proper medical treatment. These actions, the petition states, demonstrate that the criminal law machinery is being weaponized to harass and coerce the petitioner.

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The petitioner expressed a real and imminent apprehension that the State may implicate him in further false cases, citing past instances where similarly situated political figures were re arrested in fresh cases immediately upon being granted bail. Such conduct, he argues, violates his fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

The writ petition squarely relies on the Supreme Court’s judgment in Arnab Manoranjan Goswami vs. State of Maharashtra (2021) 2 SCC 421, which holds that constitutional courts must intervene when criminal law is misused as a tool for targeted harassment and to stifle dissent. Pathanmajra’s legal team argued that his right to freedom of speech and expression, as well as his right to life and personal liberty, are under direct threat due to the mala fide actions of the state.

The petitioner argued that the present case squarely falls within the parameters laid down by the Supreme Court in the Arnab Goswami case and sought protection of the MLA’s life and liberty along with directions for advance notice before any further coercive action.