Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN card, bank passbook not proof of citizenship: Calcutta High Court

The court observed that documents such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter identity card, bank passbook and ancestral land records are not conclusive proof of Indian citizenship.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
1 min readNew DelhiJul 29, 2026 01:39 PM IST
Citizenship Calcutta High CourtThe court made the observation while dismissing a habeas corpus plea claiming illegal detention of a man. (Image generated using AI)
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Documents such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter identity card, bank passbook and ancestral land records are not conclusive proof of Indian citizenship, the Calcutta High Court has held while refusing to interfere with the detention of a man alleged to be a Bangladeshi national.

A bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by a man who claimed to be the uncle of the detainee and alleged that his nephew had been wrongfully detained since June 18, 2026.

“Writ petitioner and the detainee fail to prove the Indian citizenship of the detainee. Writ petitioner and the detainee are unable to discharge the burden of proof as mandated by the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025,” the court said in its order.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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