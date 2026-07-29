Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN card, bank passbook not proof of citizenship: Calcutta High Court

Documents such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter identity card, bank passbook and ancestral land records are not conclusive proof of Indian citizenship, the Calcutta High Court has held while refusing to interfere with the detention of a man alleged to be a Bangladeshi national.

A bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by a man who claimed to be the uncle of the detainee and alleged that his nephew had been wrongfully detained since June 18, 2026.

“Writ petitioner and the detainee fail to prove the Indian citizenship of the detainee. Writ petitioner and the detainee are unable to discharge the burden of proof as mandated by the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025,” the court said in its order.