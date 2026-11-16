A story in sketches: A jail dog. A prisoner’s death and a High Court ruling

The Tripura Human Rights Commission investigated a death inside a state prison, it found the prisoner being made to clean the waste of a German Shepherd dog kept inside the jail every day, while no other prisoner was assigned the same work.

Written by: Somya Tyagi
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Nov 16, 2026 05:53 PM IST
German shepherd convict man Tripura High CourtTripura High Court upheld the order of state human rights commission. (AI-Generated Image)
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Dilip Debbarma, a prisoner serving a 12-year sentence at Kendriya Sansodhanagar Jail in Tripura, died by suicide on October 23, 2024. When the Tripura Human Rights Commission investigated his death, it found that he was made to clean the waste of a German Shepherd dog kept inside the jail every day, while no other prisoner was assigned the same work.

 

A story in sketches

From Bishalgarh jail to the High Court
1
Sketch of a jail wall and watchtower with a clock showing nine
On 23 Oct 2024, convict Dilip Debbarma was found dead in Bishalgarh jail.
2
Sketch of an official carrying a file towards a commission building
The state human rights panel steps in, seeking inquest, postmortem and inquiry reports.
3
Sketch of a magistrate at a desk with a report and a gavel
A Magistrate records suicide and sees no blame on jail staff.
4
Sketch of a German Shepherd dog beside its kennel
The jail keeps a German Shepherd, and a daily job: cleaning its room.
5
Sketch of one convict with a broom and bucket beside the dog, highlighted by a dashed ring
Only this convict is given the job, every day. No other inmate is.
6
Sketch of a clock showing nine and a calendar page for the 23rd
The prisoner dies by suicide at around 9 am on October 23, 2024.
7
Sketch of a report document listing four findings
State Human Rights Commission findings
• Discriminatory treatment
• Humiliation and mental distress
• Negligence by jail staff
• Violation of fundamental rights
• Rs 4 lakh compensation to the prisoner's family
8
Sketch of a crossed-off calendar and an official hurrying with a file
The state seeks review in July 2026, past the deadline. It is rejected.
9
Sketch of a magistrate with a magnifier seeing only a small box while a larger area stays out of reach
High Court: a Magistrate's inquiry fixes the cause of death, not negligence.
10
Sketch of a High Court building, a tick mark, and a woman with a child
11 Nov 2026: High Court dismisses the state's petition; the directions are to be implemented within a month.
Source: Tripura High Court judgment, WP(C) No. 710 of 2026, delivered 11.11.2026. Illustrations are representative, not depictions of real people.
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