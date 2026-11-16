A story in sketches: A jail dog. A prisoner’s death and a High Court ruling

Dilip Debbarma, a prisoner serving a 12-year sentence at Kendriya Sansodhanagar Jail in Tripura, died by suicide on October 23, 2024. When the Tripura Human Rights Commission investigated his death, it found that he was made to clean the waste of a German Shepherd dog kept inside the jail every day, while no other prisoner was assigned the same work.

A story in sketches From Bishalgarh jail to the High Court 1 On 23 Oct 2024, convict Dilip Debbarma was found dead in Bishalgarh jail. 2 The state human rights panel steps in, seeking inquest, postmortem and inquiry reports. 3 A Magistrate records suicide and sees no blame on jail staff. 4 The jail keeps a German Shepherd, and a daily job: cleaning its room. 5 Only this convict is given the job, every day. No other inmate is. 6 The prisoner dies by suicide at around 9 am on October 23, 2024. 7 State Human Rights Commission findings • Discriminatory treatment • Humiliation and mental distress • Negligence by jail staff • Violation of fundamental rights • Rs 4 lakh compensation to the prisoner's family 8 The state seeks review in July 2026, past the deadline. It is rejected. 9 High Court: a Magistrate's inquiry fixes the cause of death, not negligence. 10 11 Nov 2026: High Court dismisses the state's petition; the directions are to be implemented within a month. Source: Tripura High Court judgment, WP(C) No. 710 of 2026, delivered 11.11.2026. Illustrations are representative, not depictions of real people. Express InfoGenIE Copy HTML HTML Code Copied to Clipboard