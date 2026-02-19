‘A scar to psychology’: Jharkhand High Court grants divorce after wife remarries during first marriage’s subsistence

The Jharkhand High Court noted that the estranged husband filed a suit for restitution of conjugal rights but later withdrew it. (Image is created using AI)

Calling the wife’s remarriage during the subsistence of the first marriage “a scar to the psychology of the husband” and an act of cruelty upon him, the Jharkhand High Court recently granted divorce to a man and dissolved the marriage.

Justices Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Deepak Roshan were hearing the appeal of the man after his plea to end his marriage was dismissed by the family court in August 2018.

“Solemnising marriage with another person during the subsistence of the earlier marriage would act as a scar to the psychology of the husband, and such an act would come within the domain of the term “cruelty”, accentuating the prayer for divorce made by the petitioner,” the high court said in its February 17 order.