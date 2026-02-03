‘A cup of kindness’: Why Calcutta High Court slammed Andaman administration for transferring employee with one kidney

The Calcutta High Court was hearing a plea of Andaman and Nicobar Administration against the tribunal order to reconsider an employee's transfer application on medical grounds. (Image generated using AI)

Observing that the administration must also act with humanity, the Calcutta High Court has dismissed the Andaman and Nicobar Administration’s plea to bar one of their employee sffering from serious health complications from submitting a fresh application against his transfer.

A division bench of Justices Arijit Banerjee and Apurba Sinha Ray was dealing with a plea of the administration against the tribunal order, providing a laboratory assistant suffering from serious medical conditions a final opportunity to challenge his relocation.

The division bench said that we are dealing with an extraordinary circumstance where one kidney of the respondent has been removed due to carcinoma. (Image enhanced using AI) The division bench said that we are dealing with an extraordinary circumstance where one kidney of the respondent has been removed due to carcinoma. (Image enhanced using AI)

The employee submitted that he was suffering from a serious ailment, which requires follow-up by a medical specialist every three months, as he has a single kidney with comorbidities.