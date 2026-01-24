‘A clever ploy’: Punjab and Haryana High Court rejects man’s claim of being ‘misled’ into selling 50 kg beef

Punjab and Haryana High Beef Possession Case: While hearing a plea of anticipatory bail, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said that the custodial interrogation of the petitioner is needed to uncover the broader network behind the illegal meat trade.

google-preferred-btn
Punjab and Haryana High Court cowPunjab and Haryana High Court was acting on a anticipetry bail plea of a man in illegal meat trade case. (Image generated using AI)

Beef Possession Case: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has rejected a 62-year-old man’s anticipatory bail plea and said that his claim for being misled by meat suppliers was a “clever ploy” to evade prosecution for alleged illegal beef possession.

Justice Aradhana Sawhney was hearing an anticipatory bail plea of a man in a case registered under Section 299 of BNS, which deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to insult a religion and outrage religious sentiments.

Aradhana Sawhney paunjab and haryana high court Justice Aradhana Sawhney said that the petitioner has not been able to make out a case of exceptional hardship to grant extraordinary relief of pre-arrest bail. (Image enhanced using AI)

Later, the police added Section 8 of the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, which deals with the penalties for violating the act’s provisions.

“The plea now taken by the petitioner, that he was misled by the sellers, who had allegedly disclosed to him that the meat was not beef, is a clever ploy and an afterthought, which does not deserve to be taken note of,” the court said on January 19.

Also Read | 0 years of financial loss: Punjab and Haryana High Court slams department for police constable’s ‘casual’ punishment

Findings

  •  It would be appropriate to refer to the judgment of the top court in Nikita Jagganath Shetty Nikita Vishwajeet Jadhav v. The State of Maharashtra and another, wherein it has been held that anticipatory bail is an exceptional remedy and ought not to be granted routinely.
  • Initially, when the petitioner was caught, he produced two bills, taking the plea that he had obtained buffalo meat.
  • When the sample was sent to the National Meat Research Institute, Hyderabad, the experts opined that the meat was that of a “bull” or an “ox”.
  • The custodial interrogation of the petitioner is needed to find out who is involved in this incident, where the “cows were slaughtered, how their meat is sold, who all are the purchasers, etc.”
  • The petitioner has not been able to make out a case of exceptional depravity/hardship in his favour, entitling him to the grant of this extraordinary relief of pre-arrest bail.
Also Read | Not ‘just’ a homemaker: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court doubled compensation to family to over Rs 1 crore

Background

  • The petitioner filed a plea for the grant of pre-arrest bail in the case under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), BNS, and Section 8 of the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, added later on.
  • The criminal proceedings originated from a complaint filed by a member of the cow vigilante group, who alleged that the petitioner was supplying beef using a scooter.
  • Upon acting on this secret tip-off, the complainant and residents intercepted the petitioner, where police subsequently discovered 50 kilograms of meat in the vehicle.
  • While the man initially claimed the meat was of buffalo calf, purchased from vendors in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, a forensic analysis conducted by the Hyderabad institute identified the samples as “bos indicus (bull/ox)”.
  • Following this report, the police added Section 8 of the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, and the petitioner was again served a notice, but he reportedly did not join the investigation.
  • Apprehending his arrest, the petitioner moved the high court for anticipatory bail.
  • His counsel Advocate Jasbir Singh Dadwal submitted that the petitioner, aged about 62 years, was framed in the case, and he was under the genuine impression that the meat purchased by him was that of a buffalo.
  • He further submitted that since nothing is to be recovered from the petitioner, his custodial interrogation is not needed.
  • Additional Public Prosecutor Rahul Arora argued that the petitioner’s plea that he had purchased the meat under the genuine impression that it was not beef cannot be believed, for it cannot be presumed that both the sellers from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh would mislead the petitioner.
  • He further argued that this plea is nothing but a last-minute effort on the part of the petitioner to wriggle out of the embarrassing position in which he has placed himself.
  • Counsels for the complainant next contend that “cow” holds a sacred and revered place in the Hindu religion and Indian culture, and the petitioner, by indulging in these acts, has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The refusal led the SEC to seek permission from a New York court to serve the summons electronically, bypassing standard international procedures.
No ink signature, no official seal: Why India’s Law Ministry refused to deliver US SEC summons to Adani
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
African student life in india
African student opens up about finding home in India: ‘This place boosted my self-esteem’
India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi came good against Bangladesh in the previous game
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The refusal led the SEC to seek permission from a New York court to serve the summons electronically, bypassing standard international procedures.
No ink signature, no official seal: Why India’s Law Ministry refused to deliver US SEC summons to Adani
national anthem, Vande Mataram, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Constituent Assembly, protocols akin to national anthem for Vande Mataram, Indian express news, current affairs
On govt table: Should disrespect to Vande Mataram attract penalties like national anthem?
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Kamaal R Khan
Kamaal R Khan arrested for firing at residential building in Mumbai, case registered under Arms Act
African student life in india
African student opens up about finding home in India: ‘This place boosted my self-esteem’
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi came good against Bangladesh in the previous game
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026
If cricket's decision-makers needed a wake-up call, the sound of the ball screeching dangerously close to the umpire has been loud enough. (PTI/CREIMAS)
Save the umpires: ICC needs to protect them from hard-hitters like Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
Trump NATO
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
food
Across the table: What love taught me about identity, adjustment, and the emotional side of eating together
Raghu Dharmaraju
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2026
India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi came good against Bangladesh in the previous game
Save the umpires: ICC needs to protect them from hard-hitters like Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya
If cricket's decision-makers needed a wake-up call, the sound of the ball screeching dangerously close to the umpire has been loud enough. (PTI/CREIMAS)
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Raghu Dharmaraju
Google Photos introduces ‘Me Meme’, an AI tool for personalised memes
Google Photos’ new ‘Me Meme’ feature uses AI to generate personalised, shareable memes from user photos. (Image Source: Google)
Davos delegates stress AI’s employment upside as layoff fears linger
Delegates discussed how chatbots could lead consumers to psychosis and suicide, while labour union leaders questioned the cost of recent technology gains. (Image: Reuters)
Across the table: What love taught me about identity, adjustment, and the emotional side of eating together
food
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
African student opens up about finding home in India: ‘This place boosted my self-esteem’
African student life in india
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Rs 13.7 crore watch: Jacob & Co unveils gem-studded ‘Opera Vantara’ featuring hand-painted Anant Ambani figurine: ‘can’t even figure out how to tell time’
Jacob & Co anant ambani watch
Merit alone can’t make you a CEO, says leadership coach; urges professionals to embrace office politics
He clarified that entrepreneurs need to approach office politics differently from corporate professionals
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement