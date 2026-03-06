‘A band of robbers’: Why Orissa High Court quoted Alice in Wonderland to slam govt’s 23-year battle against SC employee

The Orissa High Court mentioned Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland and quoted philosopher Jeremy Bentham to say that without justice a state is “a band of robbers”. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Orissa High Court news: Invoking the words of Rabindranath Tagore, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr, British philosopher Jeremy Bentham, and author Lewis Carroll, and warning that a state lacking justice is no better than a “band of robbers,” the Orissa High Court dismissed the government’s plea seeking to terminate the services of a Scheduled Caste employee after a 23-year legal odyssey.

A division bench of Justices Krishna Shripad Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash was dealing with the state’s plea challenging a single judge’s order to reinstate the employee.

“A scrupulous member of the downtrodden community was made to spend the prime of his youth in the court corridors, which are not a happy place to hover. That cannot go unscathed,” the court said on February 25.