‘Recalling 97 murder cases from me illegal’: UP judge who gave 23 death sentences

Muzaffarnagar judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who has handed down 23 death sentences in 10 cases in the past four months, has raised a fundamental question about the limits of administrative authority within the judiciary: can a judicial officer be legally required to follow an administrative order issued by a Sessions Judge or District Judge if the order is found to be “without jurisdiction”?

In his latest judgment dated September 17, Diwakar posed the question while examining the circumstances in which 97 serious cases, including murder cases, were taken back from his court through nine similar orders issued by the then Muzaffarnagar District Judge on August 18. The judge noted that the orders came just 13 days before the District Judge was due to retire and, according to his judgment, did not state why the cases were being recalled.

“The question now arises: if a Sessions Judge or District Judge has passed an administrative order that is illegal or “without jurisdiction”, is the concerned officer legally bound to comply with such an order? Another question that arises is: if an administrative order passed by a Sessions Judge or District Judge is contrary to the provisions or directions of law and is therefore “without jurisdiction”, can the concerned officer refuse to comply with it?,” he said in the 35-page order.

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Questioning whether the district judge has been vested with the power to recall a case under the CrPC or the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, he said, “The provisions under CrPC and BNSS provide that the sessions judge cannot recall ‘part-heard’ files. Therefore, on August 18, 2026, the then district judge, Muzaffarnagar, passed a total of nine similar orders, recalling 97 part-heard case files involving serious murder cases from my court to his own court. The said orders were, in themselves, contrary to law, i.e., without jurisdiction, and the files were recalled merely 13 days before his retirement, without assigning any reason.”

“Power must be accompanied by responsibility and discretion. When checks on power cease to exist, a person begins to consider themselves above the law and morality. That is the moment when authority, instead of remaining a means of protection, becomes a means of oppression,” he observed.

Old Sessions House Muzaffarnagar: Image enhanced using AI Old Sessions House Muzaffarnagar: Image enhanced using AI

‘If injustice is done to a judge, where will he go?’

One of the most striking passages of the judgment came when Diwakar considered the position of a judge who works under the administrative control of a District Judge.

“The work of a judge is to do justice, but if injustice is done to the same judge, then where will he go?” he asked, before raising the question of whether a judicial officer is required to follow an administrative direction that the officer considers contrary to law or without jurisdiction.

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He also raised a related question: if cases were subsequently decided by the district judge or another court after being moved under an administrative order that was legally invalid, would the decisions passed in those cases themselves be legally sustainable?

The judgment raises these questions in the context of the particular administrative orders and does not amount to a general declaration that judicial officers may disregard administrative directions whenever they disagree with them.

Questioning whether the district judge has been vested with the power to recall a case under the CrPC or the BNSS, he said, “The provisions under CrPC and BNSS provide that the sessions judge cannot recall ‘part-heard’ files. Therefore, on August 18, the then district judge, Muzaffarnagar, passed a total of nine similar orders, recalling 97 part-heard case files involving serious murder cases from my court to his own court. The said orders were, in themselves, contrary to law, i.e., without jurisdiction, and the files were recalled merely 13 days before his retirement, without assigning any reason.”

Emphasising that the primary duty of a judge is to administer justice and discover the truth, he said, “A public servant should have the ability to call what is right, right, and what is wrong, wrong. This is because a public servant is not merely a public servant; rather, he or she is a part of, and represents, the system or institution to which they belong. Any system or institution can function and endure only when the public servants running it have the ability to call what is right, right, and what is wrong, wrong.”

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He added that in India there is the rule of law, which means that no one is above the law, and this country will be run by the rule of law, rather than by the arbitrary conduct of any public servant, because they are not kings.

‘Power must be accompanied by responsibility’

Judge Diwakar turned his attention from the specific dispute over the case files to a broader reflection on the exercise of institutional power.

“In simple terms, when a person acquires too much power, they often tend to misuse it for their own benefit. Power itself is neither good nor bad; its nature depends on how the person who possesses it chooses to use it. Power must be accompanied by responsibility and discretion. When checks on power cease to exist, a person begins to consider themselves above the law and morality. That is the moment when authority, instead of remaining a means of protection, becomes a means of oppression. The danger of absolute power is not that it tends to control others; rather, it frees itself from accountability,” he said.

“Power must be accompanied by responsibility and discretion,” Diwakar observed. He said that when checks on authority disappear, there is a danger that a person may begin to regard themselves as above law and morality,” he added.

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He stressed that power itself is not inherently good or bad; what matters is how it is exercised. In his reasoning, authority must remain subject to responsibility, restraint, transparency and accountability.

The judge invoked Lord Acton’s famous observation that “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely” while discussing the dangers of unchecked authority. He said the strength of an institution lies not simply in the powers vested in individuals but also in the legal and institutional limits placed on the exercise of those powers.

Judge questions recall of part-heard cases

Diwakar examined the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure and the corresponding provisions of the BNSS governing the recall of cases by a sessions judge.

According to his reading of these provisions, a sessions judge can recall a case assigned to an additional sessions judge before the trial or hearing has commenced. Once the trial has begun and the matter is part-heard, however, the recall power under that provision is not available.

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Applying that interpretation, Diwakar said the 97 files recalled through the August 18 orders were part-heard cases and described the orders as “without jurisdiction”. He also pointed out that the orders merely stated that the files were being recalled for disposal according to law, without explaining why the serious cases were being taken away from his court.

The judge further noted that even in cases that are not part-heard, where the law permits recall, the Sessions Judge is required to record reasons for such an order.

Recall is different from transfer

The judgment makes an important distinction between recall and transfer.

Diwakar acknowledged that the law separately gives a sessions judge the power to transfer criminal cases from one criminal court to another within the sessions division. He noted that the power to transfer a case does not necessarily end merely because its trial has commenced.

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But, according to the legal principles discussed in the judgment, such a transfer power has to be exercised for the ends of justice and cannot be treated as an unrestricted administrative power.

The judge therefore questioned the use of the word “recall” in the August 18 orders, particularly when, according to his judgment, the cases had already become part-heard. He also questioned why no reasons were recorded for moving the 97 serious cases.

Why the judge stressed ‘speaking orders’

Diwakar said transparency in judicial administration requires important administrative decisions to be properly reflected on record.

In his view, when serious criminal cases are recalled or transferred, the reasons behind such a decision should be apparent from the order. This, he said, is important not only for maintaining a complete judicial record but also for allowing victims and complainants to understand why a serious case has been moved from one court to another.

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The judge described an order containing reasons as a “speaking order” and emphasised that administrative authority must operate within the framework of law.

He also referred to the broader principle that reasons are an important component of judicial and administrative decision-making. The judgment notes that failure to give reasons can undermine transparency and accountability.

The narcotics case

The case was registered in 2015 and the chargesheet filed in 2016, but the verdict came only on September 17, 2026, nearly a decade later. While acquitting Ashok Bharti, the accused, Judge Diwakar highlighted the cost of such prolonged litigation, recalling the famous “date after date” refrain from 1993 Hindi film Damini to underscore how repeated hearings can itself become a form of punishment.

The acquittal also prompted wider observations on judicial administration, including the limits of recall powers, the need for reasoned administrative orders and whether a judicial officer can refuse an order considered beyond the authority granted by law.

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Cases recalled

97 murder cases pending before the UP judge, who had handed down 22 death sentences in 10 cases in the last four months, were recently transferred, an administrative order passed by the Muzaffarnagar District and Sessions Judge on August 18 has revealed. The district judge’s direction, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, details the case titles of the 97 matters “recalled” from the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (FTC 3) Ravikumar Diwakar.

The Indian Express had on August 17 reported that Between April 6 and July 17 – barely 100 days – the UP judge presiding over Fast Track Court No. 3 in Muzaffarnagar, sentenced 17 people to death across seven separate murder trials, out of 22 accused.

Diwakar joined the Uttar Pradesh judicial service as a civil judge in 2009 and has worked in several districts over the years, including Sultanpur, Budaun, Varanasi and Bareilly. He has been posted in Muzaffarnagar since November 2025. He became a familiar name beyond the courtroom in 2022, when, while serving as a civil judge in Varanasi, he ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Diwakar later said he received threatening calls and messages, including from international numbers, after the order.