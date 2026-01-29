94-year-old man walks free after 25-year legal battle: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court diluted his murder conviction

Punjab Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a matter of two decades back. (Image is created using Ai)

Punjab Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted relief to a 94-year-old man in a two-decade-old case by diluting a murder conviction to culpable homicide and limiting the sentence to time already served.

Justice N S Shekhawat and H S Grewal were hearing the plea of a man who challenged the conviction order passed by the trial court for the offence of murder.

“In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case, culpable homicide cannot be said to be a murder, as defined in Section 300 IPC and rather the case would fall under Section 304 Part I of IPC (culpable homicide),” the court said.