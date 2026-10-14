Served 9 years at same place: Himachal High Court refuses to stop ex-Army man’s transfer

The petitioner said his elderly parents suffered from age-related ailments and since he was the only male member of the family, he sought to continue serving in Chamba. (AI-generated image)

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed an ex-serviceman’s plea challenging his transfer from Chamba to Hamirpur, observing that “having accepted civil employment in the State, he is required to serve elsewhere as well.”

The man, a junior office assistant (IT) in the Sainik Welfare Department, had argued that he should be allowed to remain in Chamba as he was the only male member of his family and his elderly parents suffered from age-related ailments.

The court noted that he had served at Chamba for more than nine years and belonged to the state cadre, finding no justification to interfere with the transfer.