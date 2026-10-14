Served 9 years at same place: Himachal High Court refuses to stop ex-Army man’s transfer

3 min readNew DelhiOct 14, 2026 05:00 PM IST
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed an ex-serviceman’s plea challenging his transfer from Chamba to Hamirpur, observing that “having accepted civil employment in the State, he is required to serve elsewhere as well.”
The man, a junior office assistant (IT) in the Sainik Welfare Department, had argued that he should be allowed to remain in Chamba as he was the only male member of his family and his elderly parents suffered from age-related ailments.
The court noted that he had served at Chamba for more than nine years and belonged to the state cadre, finding no justification to interfere with the transfer.
Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua was hearing a challenge to an October 3, 2026, transfer order moving the man from the Zila Sainik Welfare Office in Chamba to the corresponding office in Hamirpur.
“Having accepted civil employment in the State, he is required to serve elsewhere as well. In the given facts, I do not find any justification to exercise discretion in favour of the petitioner,” Justice Dua said in the October 8 order.
Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua found no grounds to interfere with the transfer order.
‘Over 9 years at one station’
The man submitted that he had served in the Indian Army for 18 years and nine months before joining the Sainik Welfare Department. He was appointed as a junior office assistant (IT) on a contractual basis on May 22, 2017, and posted at the Zila Sainik Welfare Office in Chamba. His services were regularised on October 1, 2020, but he continued to remain posted at the same station.
He argued that he was the only male member of his family and that his elderly parents suffered from age-related ailments. On these grounds, he sought permission to continue serving at Chamba instead of being transferred to Hamirpur.
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The man, through advocate Anjali Soni Verma, also argued that his past military service had been recognised when he was appointed to a post reserved for ex-servicemen, and his pay had been protected accordingly.
The court took note of this submission, recording that the petitioner had received the benefit of his past service for his civil employment and that his pay was protected. However, it noted that he had remained posted at Chamba for more than nine years despite being part of the state cadre.
The high court thus found no grounds to interfere with the transfer order and dismissed the petition.