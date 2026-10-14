Served 9 years at same place: Himachal High Court refuses to stop ex-Army man’s transfer

The man said he had served in the Army for over 18 years before joining the Sainik Welfare Department. He said he was the only male member of his family and requested against being transferred.

Written by: Richa Sahay
3 min readNew DelhiOct 14, 2026 05:00 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh High Court ex army man transferThe petitioner said his elderly parents suffered from age-related ailments and since he was the only male member of the family, he sought to continue serving in Chamba. (AI-generated image)
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed an ex-serviceman’s plea challenging his transfer from Chamba to Hamirpur, observing that “having accepted civil employment in the State, he is required to serve elsewhere as well.”

The man, a junior office assistant (IT) in the Sainik Welfare Department, had argued that he should be allowed to remain in Chamba as he was the only male member of his family and his elderly parents suffered from age-related ailments.

The court noted that he had served at Chamba for more than nine years and belonged to the state cadre, finding no justification to interfere with the transfer.

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Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua was hearing a challenge to an October 3, 2026, transfer order moving the man from the Zila Sainik Welfare Office in Chamba to the corresponding office in Hamirpur.

“Having accepted civil employment in the State, he is required to serve elsewhere as well. In the given facts, I do not find any justification to exercise discretion in favour of the petitioner,” Justice Dua said in the October 8 order.

Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua Himachal Pradesh High Court ex-army man sainik welfare transfer Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua found no grounds to interfere with the transfer order.

‘Over 9 years at one station’

The man submitted that he had served in the Indian Army for 18 years and nine months before joining the Sainik Welfare Department. He was appointed as a junior office assistant (IT) on a contractual basis on May 22, 2017, and posted at the Zila Sainik Welfare Office in Chamba. His services were regularised on October 1, 2020, but he continued to remain posted at the same station.

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He argued that he was the only male member of his family and that his elderly parents suffered from age-related ailments. On these grounds, he sought permission to continue serving at Chamba instead of being transferred to Hamirpur.

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The man, through advocate Anjali Soni Verma, also argued that his past military service had been recognised when he was appointed to a post reserved for ex-servicemen, and his pay had been protected accordingly.

The court took note of this submission, recording that the petitioner had received the benefit of his past service for his civil employment and that his pay was protected. However, it noted that he had remained posted at Chamba for more than nine years despite being part of the state cadre.

The high court thus found no grounds to interfere with the transfer order and dismissed the petition.

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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