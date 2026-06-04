9-year-old drowned in uncovered pit: Delhi High Court raises compensation to Rs 30.78 lakh

The Delhi High Court applied a multiplier of 15 and a factor of 1.5 to offset inflationary effects, recalculating the pecuniary compensation at Rs 27 lakh. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court recently enhanced the compensation payable to the family of a nine-year-old boy, who allegedly drowned after falling into an uncovered water-filled pit on a vacant plot, from Rs 22 lakh to Rs 30.78 lakh.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia held that courts are “duty-bound” to award just compensation when fundamental rights are violated due to the “acts or omissions” of state authorities.

“The learned single judge failed to appreciate that where fundamental rights are violated by the acts or omissions of State functionaries, the Court is duty-bound, in the exercise of its public law jurisdiction, to award just compensation so as to ensure that citizens live under a legal regime in which their rights and interests are duly protected and preserved,” the May 29 order read.