9 men held for ‘attacking’ ED officials at Kerala leader of opposition home, gets bail

The Kerala High Court found that the ED conducted a search on the opposition leader's house in May. (AI-generated image)

The Kerala High Court has granted bail to nine persons accused of allegedly attacking Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during a search at the residence of the leader of the opposition in Thiruvananthapuram, subject to the condition that each of them deposit Rs 10,000 towards the alleged damage caused to an ED vehicle.

Justice Kauser Edappagath was hearing the bail application filed by the nine accused, who allegedly, along with about 300 other persons, formed an unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons, attacked ED officials, police and CRPF personnel, and damaged official vehicles during the search conducted in May.

“None of the applicants have criminal antecedents involving any serious offences. No serious injuries were sustained by the victims. For these reasons, I do not find any reason to hold that the continued detention of the applicants is required for any purpose,” the August 3 order read.