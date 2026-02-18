82,000 trees felled, Rs 49 crore unpaid: J&K govt cites 2019 decision to NGT

The complainant has argued before the tribunal that the ‘polluter pays’ principle cannot be suspended by any administrative order.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has acknowledged, in a report filed with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on December 23, that a policy decision taken just days before the reorganisation of the erstwhile state in 2019 allowed government projects to divert forest land without prior payment of mandatory environmental levies.

As a result, while over 82,000 trees have been felled for various infrastructure projects since then, user agencies such as the Public Works Department and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana are yet to deposit over Rs 49 crore in statutory dues intended for forest regeneration.

This information is present in a compliance report filed by J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo before the NGT in the case of Rasikh Rasool Bhat v. Union Territory of J&K. While the original case pertains to alleged violations in the construction of the Handwara-Bangus road that was sanctioned in 2017 and work for which began in 2019, the government’s affidavit has brought to light an issue affecting 154 projects across the UT.