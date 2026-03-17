Caught with 82 kg ganja: Tripura High Court orders fresh trial against man after prosecution flags acquittals in 150 cases

The Tripura High Court noted that the witnesses were on election duty. (AI-generated image)

Tripura High Court news: The Tripura High Court recently set aside the acquittal order of an accused caught with 82 kilogram of dry ganja (marijuana), noting that the state was not granted an adequate opportunity to secure the attendance of the witnesses as they were on election duty.

Justice T Amarnath Goud and S Datta Purkayastha also took note of submissions that around 150 cases were decided within a short span of time by the trial court, all resulting in acquittals, raising serious concerns about the conduct of prosecution in those matters.

“Witnesses could not appear on certain dates as they were reportedly engaged in official duties, including election duty. It is seen from the record that without granting an adequate opportunity to the prosecution to secure the attendance of the witnesses,” the Tripura High Court said in its March 11 order.