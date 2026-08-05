‘80 judgments deleted’: Indian Kanoon challenges ‘right to be forgotten’ order

The Delhi High Court will hear Indian Kanoon’s challenge to a May order that directed it to restrict name-based searches and de-index judgments involving petitioners seeking to be forgotten online.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
4 min readNew DelhiAug 5, 2026 02:03 PM IST
IndianIndian Kanoon sought an early hearing date, telling the court that the ruling is being used as a precedent.
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A Delhi High Court ruling on the “right to be forgotten” has led online legal database Indian Kanoon to remove 80 judgments from its portal, with the platform saying it is the only legal website to have been directed to restrict name-based searches.

The High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on August 13 Indian Kanoon’s appeals against the May ruling, which directed the de-indexing of judgments involving individuals who sought to have their past records removed from online searches.

Indian Kanoon sought an early hearing date, telling the court that the ruling is being used as a precedent.

Appearing for Indian Kanoon, senior advocate Arvind Datar, along with advocate Apar Gupta, told a bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Vinod Kumar, “My difficulty is this: I’m the only legal website (issued directions to remove content, by the single judge). Now I should completely remove name-based search facilities.”

“All legal websites have full free search facilities. This is being cited as a precedent, I’m having serious trouble. I have been asked to take down judgments by various courts. I have already deleted 80 judgments. They don’t include any other legal websites, I’m the only one who has to remove all judgments. This is a small website with three people employed,” Datar added.

The May ruling

Disposing of 36 petitions by various individuals on May 29, a single-judge had directed for de-indexing of various judgments involving these individuals from search engines.

It also directed Indian Kanoon to restrict name-based search functionality on its platform, while making it clear that “judgments and orders shall remain accessible on Indian Kanoon by case number, citation, court details and date”.

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‘Right to privacy does not protect court records’

Indian Kanoon has sought that the single judge’s verdict be set aside and that the operation of the verdict be stayed in the interim.

It termed the single judge’s direction an “overbroad and impractical direction”, stating that right to privacy does not grant “an unqualified right to be forgotten from historical or judicial records”, and “does not extend to protect an individual from publications of public records, including court records”.

It also contested the “arbitrary standard” fixed by the court for deindexing and disabling name-based searches. The single-judge had ruled that such disabling should be done for information which is “no longer relevant” or “does not serve a legitimate public purpose”.

The legal website emphasised that the censure of particular names from search results “ought to be first addressed at the point of origin,” that is, court registries.

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Court registries are responsible for making court records public on their respective websites. They can be directed for masking or redaction of names/parties, Indian Kanoon contended.

Impact on usability of Indian Kanoon

Indian Kanoon argues that if individual litigants are given the impetus to seek deletion of their names, it would, in effect, also imply a redaction of case names from Indian Kanoon’s database.

This, it said, will have a direct adverse impact on the usability and utility of the portal itself.

Private legal databases such as Indian Kanoon exist “because most official court websites are poor, slow and unreliable”, with many such websites devoid of advanced free-search options, riddled with querying limitations, varied case-type abbreviations, inconsistent formats across judgments — all of which may hinder legal research and access, Indian Kanoon submitted in its appeals.

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Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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