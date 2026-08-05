‘80 judgments deleted’: Indian Kanoon challenges ‘right to be forgotten’ order

Indian Kanoon sought an early hearing date, telling the court that the ruling is being used as a precedent.

A Delhi High Court ruling on the “right to be forgotten” has led online legal database Indian Kanoon to remove 80 judgments from its portal, with the platform saying it is the only legal website to have been directed to restrict name-based searches.

The High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on August 13 Indian Kanoon’s appeals against the May ruling, which directed the de-indexing of judgments involving individuals who sought to have their past records removed from online searches.

Indian Kanoon sought an early hearing date, telling the court that the ruling is being used as a precedent.

Appearing for Indian Kanoon, senior advocate Arvind Datar, along with advocate Apar Gupta, told a bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Vinod Kumar, “My difficulty is this: I’m the only legal website (issued directions to remove content, by the single judge). Now I should completely remove name-based search facilities.”