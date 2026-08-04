‘Seized’ despite no loan default, woman truck owner wins Rs 17.17 lakh compensation

The West Bengal Consumer Commission held that alleged defaults in other loan accounts could not justify the seizure of the complainant's truck.(Image generated using AI)

The West Bengal State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a finance company to pay Rs 17.17 lakh to a woman nearly eight years after it repossessed her truck from a highway, holding that there was no default on the loan account when the vehicle was seized.

Judicial member Rajes Guha Ray and member Santanu Saha were hearing a consumer complaint by one Sampa Basak against Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited alleging illegal repossession of her financed truck in November 2018 and seeking compensation for deficiency in service and the losses caused by the seizure.

“A financier cannot invoke the harsh remedy of repossession when there is no active financial default on the specific asset. To seize a commercial vehicle when the borrower is current on her payments is a gross display of bad faith and a severe deficiency in service,” the commission observed on July 30.