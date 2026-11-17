A 78-year-old doctor, who has held a US Green Card since 1981 and travelled between India and the US more than 40 times, was denied boarding on a flight to Chicago at Hyderabad airport on April 25, 2023, for allegedly not having a UK transit visa. He had booked his ticket on February 16 and reconfirmed it 72 hours before departure, but was escorted out of the airport. More than three years later, a Telangana Consumer Commission has directed the airline to pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation and punitive damages, holding that denying him boarding at the last minute amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II president Vakkanti Narasimha Rao and members P V T R Jawahar Babu and Suma Vala were hearing Dr Kattar Divaker Rao’s complaint alleging that he was denied boarding on his Hyderabad-Chicago flight on April 25, 2023, despite holding a US Green Card and having his ticket reconfirmed. He also alleged that he was escorted out of the airport and sought Rs 10 lakh in damages for mental agony and humiliation, besides a ticket refund and litigation costs.

“The all of sudden obstruction just before the boarding of the flight caused by the Opposite Party (the airline), even though the Complainant holding a Green card after confirming the ticket to travel is nothing but unfair coupled with deficiency in the services rendered towards the Complainant,” the commission observed on November 3.

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The case began after Dr Rao was denied boarding on his Hyderabad-Chicago flight via London on April 25, 2023, over the absence of a UK transit visa. He approached the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission on April 23, 2025, alleging deficiency in service and seeking compensation. The complaint was later transferred to the Hyderabad commission.

Airline cited UK transit visa requirement

Dr Rao said he booked a ticket from Hyderabad to Chicago via London. He said he provided his passport and US residency documents before ticket issuance. The airline refused boarding on April 25, 2023, citing the absence of a UK transit visa. He alleged that a woman officer escorted him and his luggage towards the airport exit, preventing him from approaching airport authorities.

The airline said a transit visa was mandatory to change flights at Heathrow and Dr Rao had not shown he was exempt. It argued his US-issued Alien Card, issued before April 1, 1998, did not qualify. It said Rs 1.48 lakh was refunded to the travel agent on April 26, 2023.

Commission questions last-minute refusal

The commission noted that the airline issued the ticket after receiving his documents and reconfirmed it 72 hours before travel. It recorded Dr Rao’s claim that he had made over 40 journeys. It also noted that his London stop involved changing flights and remaining at the airport, not visiting the UK.

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The commission questioned why the airline issued and reconfirmed the ticket if it objected to his documents. It held that refusing boarding immediately before departure, despite confirmation, amounted to unfair conduct and deficiency in service.

The order says he reached Chicago through another airline two days later, but inconsistently dates that journey April 27, 2025, despite describing it as two days after April 25, 2023. The commission said the harassment and humiliation, including being escorted out without being allowed to approach airport authorities, justified punitive damages under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

It directed the airline to pay Dr Rao Rs 50,000 for inconvenience and mental agony. A further Rs 50,000 was ordered as punitive damages, to be deposited in the Consumer Legal Aid Fund. The airline was also directed to pay Rs 5,000 in litigation costs.

Takeaway

Passengers should verify visa and transit requirements for every leg of an international journey before booking. Airlines, in turn, should clearly communicate documentation requirements at the booking stage and raise any concerns well before departure rather than waiting until boarding.

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Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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