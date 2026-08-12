71-year-old Bengaluru man lost Rs 1.99 lakh via fake app; SBI told to refund

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed State Bank of India to refund Rs 1,99,000 to a 71-year-old Bengaluru man who lost the money in a cyber fraud, holding that the bank cannot escape liability for losses caused by unauthorised transactions in his account.

A bench of Justices D K Singh and T M Nadaf also directed SBI to pay compensation of Rs 25,000 for “deficiency in service”. The court upheld an April 15 order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which had also directed the bank to refund the amount and pay compensation.

“Bank cannot be absolved of liability towards the losses suffered by the customer on account of unauthorised electronic transactions and also in view of the Reserve Bank of India circular and since information of unauthorised transactions was shared with the bank within a stipulated period of time,” the court said.