7-month pregnant sarpanch faces no-trust motion, Chhattisgarh High Court steps in

A seven-month pregnant village sarpanch has received temporary relief in a no-confidence motion after the Chhattisgarh High Court deferred the proceedings, saying elected panchas (ward members) have a “statutory and democratic right” to seek her removal, but authorities must also ensure she gets a fair opportunity to respond without compromising her health or that of her unborn child.

Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad was hearing a petition filed by one Manisha Raj Chouhan, the elected sarpanch of Siriyagarh gram panchayat in Sakti district, challenging a September 21 notice issued for a meeting to consider a no-confidence motion against her. The meeting was scheduled for noon on October 1 at the panchayat building.

“The right to health has been recognised as an integral facet of the right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India… The authorities are required to balance both aspects, namely, the statutory right of the Panchas to seek consideration of a no-confidence motion and the right of the petitioner to receive a fair and reasonable opportunity to participate in the proceedings without compromising her health or the health of her unborn child,” the court said on October 1.

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The proceedings began after nine panchas submitted an application on September 17, saying they had lost confidence in Chouhan and seeking her removal. She received the notice on September 24 and challenged the process, saying supporting material had not been supplied to her and that she had not received seven clear days to prepare for the meeting.

Financial allegations

According to the state’s submissions recorded in the order, the panchas had filed affidavits alleging that Chouhan had misappropriated Rs 10 lakh, Rs 75,564, Rs 25,750 and Rs 1,91,600, and that the related works had not been completed. The state said the prescribed authority had considered the allegations and, after verification, found sufficient grounds to initiate the no-confidence proceedings.

Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad found significance in the woman sarpanch’s complaint that the material relied upon for the no-confidence motion had not been supplied. Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad found significance in the woman sarpanch’s complaint that the material relied upon for the no-confidence motion had not been supplied.

Chouhan argued that the prescribed authority had called for records from the chief executive officer of the panchayat body but issued the notice without waiting for the report. She also said documents relating to the allegations had not been provided to her.

The high court said simply calling for records and issuing the notice before receiving them would not automatically invalidate the proceedings. The question was whether any mandatory legal requirement had been violated or whether the procedure had caused substantial prejudice to Chouhan.

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However, the court found significance in her complaint that the material relied upon for the no-confidence motion had not been supplied. “The principles of fairness and natural justice require that the affected elected representative should have reasonable knowledge of the material relied upon against her,” the court said, adding that this was necessary for her to effectively participate in the proceedings.

Notice period also questioned

The court also considered Chouhan’s objection to the notice period. The notice was dated September 21 but received by her on September 24. The meeting was fixed for October 1 at noon. The court noted that she, therefore, had seven calendar days from actual receipt of the notice to the scheduled meeting.

It said the question of whether the legal requirement of seven days’ notice had been complied with had to be examined with reference to the date of service or receipt, particularly since Chouhan claimed that she had not received seven clear days to prepare for the proceedings.

The court did not hold that the notice was legally defective. It directed the prescribed authority to consider Chouhan’s objection.

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Pregnancy a key consideration

The high court then considered Chouhan’s medical condition. She had stated that she was around seven months pregnant and placed her Matru Avam Bal Suraksha Card on record. The court noted that the respondents had not specifically disputed her pregnancy.

Referring to Supreme Court observations recognising the right to health as part of the right to life and emphasising maternity protection, maternal health and dignity, the court also noted observations that removal of elected women representatives, particularly in rural areas, should not be treated casually and that fairness, natural justice and democratic functioning must be respected.

At the same time, the court made it clear that pregnancy did not automatically stop the no-confidence process. “The right of the elected Panchas to move a no-confidence motion is also a statutory and democratic right,” it said, adding that the court could not bar such proceedings just because the elected sarpanch was facing inconvenience.

Chouhan was directed to submit a fresh detailed application before the prescribed authority, Dabhara, raising her objections regarding the notice period, non-supply of supporting material and her medical condition, along with relevant documents.

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The authority was directed to consider the application objectively and in accordance with law, while taking into account her medical condition and the legal rights of the panchas.

If necessary, it could defer the proceedings and fix an appropriate future date. It was also directed to provide Chouhan the material on which the proposed motion was based, subject to the material being part of the record and legally disclosable.