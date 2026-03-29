7 foreigners held: Court agrees with NIA, says need to probe drone objective, rebel link

Why did they come to India? What was the objective behind using drones? Was any rebel ethnic group linked to them?

A special court in Delhi has said that these are the key questions that the NIA needs to investigate as it proceeds against seven foreign nationals – six Ukrainians and an American – arrested on March 13 and booked in an alleged terror conspiracy case.

In an order extending the custody of the accused by 10 days after hearing arguments last Friday at the NIA headquarters, Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma said, “…facts of this case, have to be appreciated, in totality. Why accused persons had come to India? Why they travelled to Myanmar? What was their objective, in using drones? Did accused persons use drones for imparting training to any person? Whether any Indian or any member of rebel ethnic group in India, is linked with accused persons, directly or indirectly?”