7 foreigners held: Court agrees with NIA, says need to probe drone objective, rebel link

Why did they come to India? What was the objective behind using drones? Was any rebel ethnic group linked to them?
A special court in Delhi has said that these are the key questions that the NIA needs to investigate as it proceeds against seven foreign nationals – six Ukrainians and an American – arrested on March 13 and booked in an alleged terror conspiracy case.
In an order extending the custody of the accused by 10 days after hearing arguments last Friday at the NIA headquarters, Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma said, “…facts of this case, have to be appreciated, in totality. Why accused persons had come to India? Why they travelled to Myanmar? What was their objective, in using drones? Did accused persons use drones for imparting training to any person? Whether any Indian or any member of rebel ethnic group in India, is linked with accused persons, directly or indirectly?”
“What all infrastructure was used by accused persons while visiting India and beyond? Such questions, and questions of like nature, need investigation. I am in agreement with NIA,” he said.
The NIA, which was represented by special public prosecutor Rahul Tyagi, public prosecutors Kushdeep Gaur and Anil Dabas and advocates Amit Rohilla and Jatin, told the court that the possibility of the accused being linked to ethnic rebel groups in India “could not be ruled out”.
The judge said, “There are aspects which NIA has apprised this court through case diaries, which are sensitive information, which this court cannot divulge here. Said information justifies filing of present application,”
The foreign nationals – Matthew Aaron Van Dyke of the US and Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim and Kaminskyi Viktor of Ukraine – were arrested on March 13. While the US national was detained by the Bureau of Immigration at Kolkata airport, three Ukrainians were detained at Lucknow airport and another three at Delhi airport.
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The NIA registered an FIR the same day under Section 18 (punishment for being part of a terrorist conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), among others.
According to the FIR, the accused persons had entered India on tourist visas on separate dates, and had flown to Guwahati. From Guwahati, they had allegedly travelled to Mizoram without the requisite documents. They had then allegedly crossed the border illegally into Myanmar with the intention of carrying out a “pre-scheduled training for Myanmar-based Ethnic Armed Groups (EAGs)”,according to the NIA.
Multiple consignments of drones from Europe were delivered by the accused to individuals and groups in Mizoram, the NIA said.
On Friday, the agency told the judge that data from the mobile phones of the accused were being analysed and that their disclosure statements were on record.
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According to the NIA, the accused told interrogators they were in “direct touch and abetted” in “illegal activities by unknown terrorists carrying AK 47 rifles”.
On the other hand, the counsel of the accused persons told the judge that the NIA had all the material with it needed to complete the investigation and that crossing Mizoram and going to Myanmar by itself did not amount to an offence under the UAPA.
The counsel said no drone had been recovered from the accused and that they were not linked to any ethnic armed group in India.
While legal aid counsel Piyush Sachdeva appeared for the US national, the Ukrainians were represented by advocates Nitin Saluja, Shivani Luthra Lohiya, Anubhav Singh, Ishita Soni, Garima Singh, Pranyya Madan and Bhupender Singh.
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
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